Barron City Council held its reorganizational meeting Tuesday, April 19, in accordance with the election of city officials in the Spring Election.
Rod Nordby was sworn in as mayor. In doing so, Nordby leaves a vacancy in the Ward 1 alderman seat.
The City Council is accepting applicants for that seat. Ward 1 is generally Barron’s south neighborhoods, bordered by Division Avenue on the north, Mill Street on the west and Oak Street on the east.
Those residing in the district and interested in filling the one year remaining on term should contact City Hall.
Pete Olson was elected as City Council president. The rest of the Council consists of Joe Johnston, Byron Miller, Keith Kolpack and Isaak Abdi Mohamed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.