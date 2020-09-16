A sharp-eyed police officer, and the combined efforts of other law enforcement agencies, resulted in the arrest of three individuals in connection with the alleged theft of a pickup truck in Cumberland last week, according to Barron County dispatch records.
The incident was one of three unrelated reports involving stolen and/or damaged vehicles in the course of the past week.
The Cumberland incident was reported just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, when a man called 911 to report he had been at a gas station in Cumberland, went inside to pay for his gas, and returned to find his blue Ford truck missing.
An officer was on a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 63 a few minutes later when she saw the suspect truck go past her location, headed for Turtle Lake.
The truck was finally located near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 63 and Polk County Hwy. A, near Clear Lake. Three people were detained.
Dispatch information indicated one of the individuals was allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia, and that another faced a charge of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
A later search of the truck produced a cigarette pack that contained a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Charges were pending at deadline Tuesday, Sept. 15.
In other reports:
Shortly before midnight Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, a Barron police officer found an abandoned vehicle parked near River Avenue and North Mill Street. Its windows were smashed and the engine was still warm, dispatch logs said.
It was later determined by a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy that the vehicle had struck a signpost near the intersection of 14th Street and 15th Avenue near Barron. No other details were immediately available.
The next day, Friday, Sept. 11, a stolen truck was discovered parked on a residential street in Cumberland, dispatch logs reported.
Dispatchers took a call from a General Motors Onstar representative. She said the company’s satellite tracking system had located the vehicle, and that she automatically stopped its engine from operating.
It was later determined that the truck had been stolen from St. Paul, Minn.
Cumberland police spoke with several nearby residents and took a DNA swab from inside the truck before it was returned to its owner.
