A 54-year-old convicted sex offender has been released and will live at 2285 20 1/8 St., Rice Lake, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald announced in a press release Monday, June 15 2020.
The offender, Romaine A. Quinn Sr., will be released from custody on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Fitzgerald added. Quinn stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 173 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
On March 16, 2015, he was convicted on two counts of third-degree sex assault, the victim being 13 years old.
Conditions of his release require him to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under age 18, and he is not to engage in any relationship without prior approval from his parole agent.
He is forbidden to be anywhere frequented by children, and is to maintain absolute sobriety, including a ban on alcohol, drugs, or visiting bars.
Quinn will wear a GPS monitor for life, the sheriff added.
Fitzgerald said the announcement was being made “to inform the public of a sex offender’s release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety, awareness, and protection.
According to the sheriff’s release, the offender’s “criminal history places him in a classification level which reflects the potential to re-offend.”
However, Fitzgerald stressed that the offender “has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts and is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
“This notification is not intended to increase fear,” the sheriff added. “It is our belief that an informed public is a safer public. Sex offenders have always lived in our communities, but it was not until the Sex Offender Registration and Community Notification Law was enacted that law enforcement was able to share this information with the community,” Fitzgerald added.
Barron County Circuit Court records said that prior to his conviction, the suspect had fled prosecution in April 2012, but was captured by U.S. Marshals in Arizona in January 2013.
He later lived in Tomah prior to being sentenced, court records added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.