Police are still looking for a suspect after a vehicle chase with speeds exceeding 120 mph – followed by a foot chase on the outskirts of Barron – in the early morning hours of Monday, April 27, 2020.
The suspect was described as a black male, wearing a red Nike sweatshirt, gray sweat pants and black “durag,” or bandana-type hat. He was reportedly driving a white Volkswagen with Illinois license plates when Rice Lake police began chasing him at 3:18 a.m. along U.S. Hwy. 53 within the Rice Lake city limits.
The chase began when the suspect vehicle went through a stop sign near the Hwy. 53 interchange with County Hwy. O (near Walmart).
Police reported they lost sight of the vehicle when it left Hwy. 53 at U.S. Hwy. 8, but it was later discovered behind the Barron County Cheese building on the eastern outskirts of town.
Officers set up a perimeter to cover “all avenues of egress and approach.”
But at 3:38 a.m., it was reported the suspect fled on foot. A K9 officer was summoned to the scene. The suspect eluded capture, however, and allegedly showed up later at the Barron Kwik Trip across town.
Shortly before 5 a.m., a tow truck took the suspect vehicle to the Rice Lake Police Department impound yard.
