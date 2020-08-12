Nick Traynor, a local driver from Barron, Wis., led all 35 laps to win the 26th annual Street Stock Little Dream race Tuesday night, Aug. 4, at the Rice Lake Speedway. While few thought it possible, last year’s record payoff was topped.
Generous fans and area businesses dug deep into their pockets. When all the contributions were tallied, Traynor went home with $26,000, besting last year’s record payoff by one thousand dollars in what is thought to be the highest paying race in the country for this division of race cars.
Fifty three Street Stock drivers from four states signed in, and after two rounds of heat races and a series of Last Chance events, 25 cars took the green flag from starter Jeff Stachen.
Having topped the passing points and earning the pole position, Traynor led the opening lap on what was a rocky start for the main event, with the yellow flying before a lap could be scored. Billie Christ and Calvin Iverson came together. Both cars restarted, with Iverson going to the rear.
The second attempt saw Traynor lead the opening lap, with Justin Vogel, Eric Riley and Kyle Genett battling for second. However, Genett had the front end on his car break and he lost steering, ending his race after a promising start. Traynor continued to lead on the restart, with a swarm of drivers right behind him.
Eric Olson, one of only two, 3-time winners of this race, rolled to a halt with steering problems, which also ended his night. Before the field could even make it to the first turn on the restart, Todd Carter and Shawn Amundson came together. The yellow waved again, with Amundson calling it a night.
From this point on, it was largely green flag racing, with just a single, yet significant yellow flying later. Traynor continued to hold the top spot, with Riley and Vogel battling for second. However, several drivers were on the move to the front. Christ, Dustin Doughty and Parker Anderson all strongly advanced their positions.
Christ particularly had found a good groove. Running low on the track and after surviving a scare on the first lap, he drove under the duo battling for second. Doughty also broke into the top five for the first time, with Anderson just behind.
Christ closed on the leader and was knocking on his door after 10 complete laps, with Riley and Doughty close behind. Christ made his move for the lead, running on the lower side of Traynor.
He was just ready to edge past when the yellow flew one last time after Hunter VanGilder stalled on the back chute of lap 15. Saved by the yellow, Traynor was restored to the lead with Christ behind him. Doughty had climbed up to third, with Anderson up to fourth.
The final 21 laps went green to checkered. Traynor fought off Christ on the green and the battle for second got very heated. This was an opportunity for Traynor to lengthen his lead. At the halfway point, Traynor was trailed by Christ, Doughty, Anderson and defending champion Jimmy Randall, who cracked the top five for the first time.
The race for second continued to occupy the crowd while Traynor smoothly stretched his advantage. Randall, who had dropped back to seventh and was languishing there, then made the bold decision to move up the track and try a different line. It immediately paid dividends. He made a strong run and was clearly the driver on the move at this time.
As the race reached its 10-laps-to-go point, Randall pulled beside Christ and they had a great battle for second, running side-by-side for several laps before Randall was able to clear the North Dakota driver and claim second.
Randall tried to chase down Traynor, but Nick was running smoothly up front. With no lapped traffic to deal with, Traynor continued to maintain a smooth and solid race line. His run seemed to be effortless. He continued to motor around the track, running lap after solid lap. Despite Randall trying his hardest, he wasn’t able to narrow the gap between himself and the leader. In fact, it appeared Traynor was actually gaining in the final few laps.
With no incidents to slow the action, Traynor took the checkered flag with a half straightaway advantage over the defending champion. Christ maintained his strong run. He finished third with his best run ever in this event. The top five was completed by Doughty and Zach Elward.
Elward had quite a night, including a first round heat race where he was sent off the track for triggering two yellow flags. He fought his way back into the feature by finishing second in a B Main, and drove all the way up from the 20th starting spot to crack the top five in the charge of the night.
The second five to cross the line included Anderson, Riley, former winner Danny Richards, Tommy Richards and Vogel. Twenty of the 25 starters were still running at the finish and not a single car was lapped during the 35-lap finale.
For Traynor, it was by far the biggest victory of his racing career. His record at the Rice Lake Speedway, his home track, shows that between 2010 and 2015 he won nine Pure Stock features. He also has two Super Stock wins to his credit and a single Street Stock victory, earned last year.
He drives a second Street Stock for the Travis Loew, Cross Country Clearing team on a very limited basis, normally focusing on his Super Stock. However, the team made a very wise decision to enter two cars in this event, a decision that brought a record $26,000 payday in the program once again administered by FYE Motorsports Promotions.
The track will return to action on Saturday, Aug. 15, with a 5-class program of WISSOTA racing. It will also be Hall of Fame night, with Jim Randall, Larry Johnson, Al Hajdasz and the late Gene Bolin being inducted. Warm-ups begin at 6:30 p.m., with racing to follow.
Check the speedway Facebook page for announcements about upcoming events as the track schedule for the remainder of the racing season is finalized.
‘Little Dream’ results
35-lap Feature–Nick Traynor (Barron), Jimmy Randall (Rice Lake), Billie Christ (Jamestown ND), Dustin Doughty (Oakdale MN), Zach Elward (Hayfield MN), Parker Anderson (Phillips), Eric Riley (Morris MN), Danny Richards (Mondovi), Tommy Richards (Mondovi), Justin Vogel (Brooten MN), Todd Carter, Andrew Hanson, Kolby Kiehl, Mike Knudtson, Adam Soltis, Zach Manley, Kyle Howland, Simon Wahlstrom, Cody Kummer, C.J. Hedges, Calvin Iverson, Hunter VanGilder, Shawn Amundson, Eric Olson, Kyle Genett
15-lap Non-Qualifier–Kyle Dykhoff (Starbuck MN), Cole Richards (Mondovi), Jeremy Castro (Williston ND), Mike Jans (Clarkfield MN), Jay Kesan (Weyerhaeuser), Ron Hanestad, Will Fisher, Ben Hillman, Alex Minks, James Clausen, Brandon Hakala, Charlie Shiek, Krystra Doughty, Chris Serr
15-lap B Feature 1–Manley (Chetek), Elward, T. Richards, Dykhoff, K. Doughty (Oakdale MN), Jans, Serr, Minks, Tyler Lamm, Ty Agen, Keith Tourville, Gavin Rowland
B Feature 2–Wahlstrom (Rice Lake), Hedges (Tripoli), Soltis (Ladysmith), Hanestad (Glenwood City), Castro, Kesan, Hillman, Clausen, Joe Ott, Michael Tuma, Dale Louwagie, Seith Klostreich
B Feature 3–Kummer (Medford), Howland (Zimmerman MN), Kiehl (Barron), C. Richards, Fisher (Shell Lake), Jeff Ekdahl, Hakala, Shiek, Andy Rossow, Braden Brauer, Jay Schlotfeldt
10-lap Heat 1–Vogel, Dykhoff, Manley, Howland, Rowland (Ogilvie MN), Rossow, Klostreich, Jeff Nowak, K. Doughty
Heat 2–Genett (Auburndale), Olson (Ladysmith), Christ, D. Richards, T. Richards, Hanestad, Jans, Ott, Fisher
Heat 3–Traynor, Riley, VanGilder (Rice Lake), Lamb (Clark SD), Clausen (Barron), Castro, C. Richards, Travis Loew, Tourville
Heat 4–Anderson, Hanson (Iron River), Carter (Lisbon ND), Kesan, Hillman (Menomonie), Hedges, Louwagie, Minks, Agen
Heat 5–Kummer, Wahlstrom, Knudtson (Osseo), Iverson (Mondovi), Hakala (Tomahawk), Kiehl, Soltis, Tuma, Ekdahl
Heat 6–Randall, D. Doughty, Amundson (Rice Lake), Brauer (Eyota MN), Serr (Aberdeen SD), Shiek, Elward, Schlotfeldt
Heat 7–Carter, D. Richards, T. Richards, Randall, Anderson, Soltis, Hakala, Kiehl, Louwagie
Heat 8–Traynor, Genett, Howland, Hanson, Dykhoff, Castro, Lamb, Agen, Kummer
Heat 9–Riley, Vogel, VanGilder, Brauer, Wahlstrom, Fisher, Kostreich, Serr
Heat 10–Christ, Ekdahl (Oakdale MN), Hanestad, Olson, Tourville (Janesville MN), Kesan, Jans, Clausen, Ott
Heat 11–Anderson, Hillman, Knudtson, Manley, Minks, K. Doughty, Rossow, Rowland
Heat 12–Amundson, Elward, C. Richards, D. Doughty, Hedges, Tuma, Shiek, Schlotfeldt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.