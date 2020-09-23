Two men were charged in separate, but related, felony complaints after a police stakeout in Polk County resulted in a high-speed chase Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, through parts of southwestern Barron and southeastern Polk counties, according to Barron County Circuit Court records and dispatch logs.
County jail records indicate 36-year-old Abraham Mott was booked after the chase on tentative charges of knowingly fleeing and eluding an officer, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, and probation violation.
Suspect Philip Anthony Schmitz, 48, was booked on a felony charge of methamphetamine possession.
According to the criminal complaint, a Barron County Sheriff’s detective was contacted Sept. 14 by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, regarding a hit-and-run accident involving a vehicle and a milk truck, which took place near Clayton on Aug. 15.
The driver of the suspect vehicle, alleged to be Abraham Mott, fled the scene. Officers found 37 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle, along with a prescription pill bottle bearing the name of the defendant.
Polk County investigators interviewed the registered owner of the vehicle. He allegedly told them he had loaned the car to the defendant, whom, he said, was driving the vehicle at the time of the hit-and-run accident.
Later, investigators spoke to a confidential informant, who said they had been buying meth from the defendant.
Polk County investigators began surveillance at the home of codefendant Schmitz on Sept. 17. Later, two vehicles were seen leaving the home, a Chevy Suburban and a red Ford pickup. Officers began to follow both vehicles.
The red truck “immediately tried to flee” when the trailing officer activated his emergency lights. The chase then led through parts of Polk County.
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., the fleeing truck entered Barron County on Seventh Avenue (County Hwy. D), just south of Clayton. The chase continued east on Hwy. D at speeds estimated at 70 mph, then led north on County Hwy. K where Barron County Sheriff’s deputies had deployed stop sticks.
There was a report that the suspect vehicle missed the spikes and kept going. But it was later determined that the stop sticks worked, as the suspect truck was seen going north on County Hwy. K, near Moon Lake, with its front tires flat.
Officers arrested a man later identified as defendant Mott near Hwy. K and 11 3/4 Avenue, about one and one-half miles south of U.S. Hwy. 8, near Turtle Lake.
Barron County Circuit Court records said both suspects had prior criminal records. In September 2019, Mott was sentenced to prison on a charge of fleeing and eluding, and possession of a controlled substance. After his release from prison, Mott was ordered to serve an additional two years’ probation, court documents said.
Schmitz was found guilty of possession of marijuana with intent in 2010, court records said. The sentence included 100 hours of community service, completed in 2012, and the case was considered closed in January 2015.
