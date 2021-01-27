Citing the need for local childcare, a Barron church is planning to remodel part of its build to be a childcare center.
Salem Lutheran Church is planning to open a Childcare Center in the summer or fall of this year with 8-10 children from 6 weeks to 2 ½ years old and 25 children from 2 ½ years and above.
According to a press release from the church, “Salem Lutheran Church agrees with many in our community that Childcare is a need as was stated in a news article in the January 13, 2021 issue of the News-Shield: ‘But more is needed, be it public or privately-funded childcare, or both.’ Over a year ago at a congregational meeting on October 27, 2019 in overwhelming support, the congregation voted to move forward with a Childcare Center for the community.”
This initiative was slowed due to the Pandemic. But in September at a congregational meeting, the congregation voted to spend more than $100,000 to remodel a portion of the building to house the childcare center.
The primary mission of church will carry over to the new childcare center.
According to the church, “We, as a congregation are here to serve the Barron Community and provide this service, but that is not our only goal, we are a church and as church we will bring Jesus to these children that come into our building.”
The church stated that remodeling process and in search of hiring a director to lead our center will occur in the coming months.
For more information, contact the Salem Lutheran Church Office at 715-537-3011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.