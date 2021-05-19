Barron County Circuit Court records indicate that two Cameron residential property owners have been sued because they have failed to clean up debris, junked cars and other items on their property, despite repeated warnings from the village.
A pair of civil suits filed Monday, May 3, 2021, identified properties at 108 S. Seventh St., and 1109 Ludlow Ave., both in the village of Cameron. Owners identified in the suits are Robert F. Thompson, of the Seventh Street address, and Steven James Neisler, listed owner of the Ludlow Avenue property.
The complaints both say the village police department had approached the property owners on several occasions an informed what had to be done to bring their property into compliance with village ordinances.
Statements were filed by village police officers along with the complaints. In the case of the Seventh Street address, an officer “found noxious weeds, vehicle parts and unregistered vehicles on May 23, 2019. The officer returned on June 17, 2020, but the property was still “non-compliant.”
An officer reported that the Ludlow Avenue property was visited on July 23, 2018, and on May 23, 2019. But, as of last year, the property wasn’t in compliance.
The suits say both owners were issued numerous citations for non-compliance.
Both suits say that if the owners don’t comply, the village will clean up the properties and assess the cost to the owners as a special tax, court records said.
