Minimizing the risk of infection and offering parents the safest possible environment for their children were topics of discussion last week after the Barron Area School District indicated it had conducted two sets of contact tracing in connection with COVID-19, with the assistance and guidance of county health authorities, during the month of September.
The district posted information about the tracing procedures last week.
Authorities with three school districts in the News-Shield circulation area explained how they handle individual situations regarding COVID-19 symptoms (like fever, chills, shortness of breath and loss of taste or smell), as opposed to other symptoms such as congestion, runny nose, fatigue, headaches, etc.
The procedures were worked out over the summer and coalesced into a reopening plan for county schools, with the cooperation of seven school districts wholly or partly within the county boundaries, as well as the County Department of Public Health.
The plan stipulates that students will be sent home if they experience COVID-19 related symptoms, but only “may (be) sent home” if they show other symptoms.
All three school district websites carry additional information regarding COVID-19. The Cameron School District links to the countywide plan on its main page.
Superintendents of the Barron Area, Cameron and Prairie Farm districts were asked how they would respond if students exhibit what could be COVID-19 symptoms, but (for whatever reason) their parents choose not to request COVID-19 tests for their students.
Diane Tremblay, Barron Area School District administrator, said her district has not yet encountered this situation.
“Our parents have been wonderful partners as we work through all the ins (and) outs of risk mitigation,” she said Tuesday, Oct. 6. “We haven’t experienced this scenario, so we have no reason to believe it will be an issue.”
Cameron Superintendent Joe Leschisin said his district had been “following the guidance from Public Health and … following the flowchart that (all seven districts) have in place.”
But he cautioned that the procedure “can get tricky -- and can be misinterpreted -- when we are dealing with students with other health conditions.”
Should a student be facing health conditions other than COVID-19, “we do not keep them out for 10 days,” Leschisin said. “However, if there is no other baseline for a student who is exhibiting the symptoms, they are kept out for the 10 days, unless we receive a note from a doctor stating that they have been diagnosed with another illness and not COVID.”
Tom Rich, Prairie Farm administrator, said the district policy breaks symptoms into two groups.
“One group includes any one of the (COVID-19) symptoms listed, and the other part of the (district’s flow) chart states more than one of a group of different symptoms,” he said.
In that respect, Prairie Farm is similar to the six other county districts, Rich added.
“In both groups, students are sent home with a request for COVID testing. We also contact Barron County Health for advice on every case to help us make a good decision. If students are tested and are positive, then public health follows up with the family. If students test negative, they are excluded for 24 hours after being symptom free without any medication.”
Rich added that if there is no COVID-19 test given, “then students are excluded until 72 hours (three days) of being symptom free and without the use of any medication. Again we check with public health if there is any doubt.”
If parents decide not to test their children, “then we would contact Public Health and follow the guidelines in (the first) answer – that is, three days symptom free without medication,” he said. “This is a minimum exclusion and further days may be necessary depending on the situation.”
With respect to controlling the disease, Tremblay referred anyone with questions to the district’s “blueprint for reopening.” It includes an admission that “the best the district can do is mitigate the risk of exposure in the school setting.
“We cannot state that by re-opening our schools, we believe our classrooms are safe from exposure to COVID-19,” the statement adds. “Our plans are developed based on the idea that we can mitigate, not eliminate, exposure to the coronavirus.”
If district authorities learn that “any individual who was present in any district facility or property has contracted COVID-19, it will be documented according to our pandemic plan, may result in temporary building or property closure, and a deep clean will be performed,” the statement said. “We will take all possible measures in order to not disrupt instructional school hours.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.