An enthusiastic gathering of Barron Area School District supporters got together Wednesday evening at the Barron High School gym to celebrate the ground-breaking of the school district’s $24.5 million district-wide construction improvement project approved by district residents in April 2021. The Ridgeland-Dallas and Almena Schools are slated for upgrades this summer. Improvements for the middle school and high school will also start this summer and last through the next school year.
The master of ceremonies was District Administrator Diane Tremblay, who spoke after performances by the Barron High School Band and Choir in what was to be the last assembly in the gym prior to its replacement.
“The Purpose of this ceremony is two-fold,” she said. “First to show our gratitude for your support and positive partnership as you helped us identify and communicate our district needs to the larger community before successfully passing a referendum to meet those needs.
“And second, to celebrate together all that is to come to fruition, as we complete these facility projects in the coming two years.”
Tremblay recognized school Director of Finance, Andrew Sloan, for his advice and planning of financial matters related to the project before thanking school board president Brittany Stephens, who has been school board president since October 2021.
“As some of you may or may not know, Brittany is a Barron Alumni, and rumor has it that we stole her from one of our surrounding districts because she yearned to be a Golden Bear. Low and behold she is still gracing us with her school spirit, compassionate demeanor and professional talents as she effectively leads us with solid school governance,” Tremblay said.
Stephens thanked the community, district staff and her fellow board members for seeing the project through to completion.
Don Peterson spoke and was recognized for rallying community support that resulted in a successful school referendum. “Don was one of the first community members I met in my interviews five years ago and through conversations,” Tremblay said. “I immediately was impressed with his clear dedication and commitment to the betterment of our community. “During the referendum process, he once again, stepped up and led a community focus group who helped us survey, assess and communicate district needs. Don, along with many other dedicated members, whom many of them are with us tonight, made this happen and spent multiple evenings working through this process which led us to successful results.”
Tremblay then recognized representatives from Miron Construction and ISG Architects before recognizing support from hometown Golden Bears, which included Emma Thompson, Summer Hammann and Cameron Mullikin who were shooting video of the ground-breaking ceremony. Tremblay also singled out school district students who were present and spoke about their enthusiasm for the project: Ashlynn Harmon and Brady Mickelson, Barron High School; Ella Mathews and Braiden Eraquam, Riverview Middle School; Emmy Vandenbrink, Woodland Elementary School; Landon Weltzin, Ridgeland School; and Eden Kisting and Dane Bruder, Barron Area Montessori School.
The program’s focus then went to the groundbreaking ceremony outside the high school, where four groups of Bear backers took turns at turning over shovels of dirt. The program then moved back inside to the high school commons where cake and beverages were served.
