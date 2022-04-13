A manhunt continued Tuesday afternoon, April 12, 2022, three days after a former Hillsdale man led officers on a 100-mph-plus chase through parts of Barron and Polk counties before fleeing his vehicle on foot after it crashed near a rural intersection west of Hillsdale, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
The suspect, tentatively identified as 45-year-old Berwin Keith Badhorse, was still at large after officers from two counties, the St. Croix Reservation, Cumberland, and at least two Barron County municipalities chased and/or hunted for him in multiple locations in Barron County.
The chase began near Range, an unincorporated Polk County community about 10 miles west of the Barron-Polk county line, shortly before 12:30 a.m. April 9.
The vehicle, described as “a dark-colored SUV,” fled through parts of Polk and Barron counties from the time the chase began until it crashed at about 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and 7 1/2 Avenue west of Hillsdale, an unincorporated community about five miles south of Barron, where the suspect was reportedly living at the time of the incident.
During the chase, officers tried to halt the fleeing vehicle with “stop sticks.”
The incident also involved an officer from the Barron Police Department who was on his way to work when he joined the chase, and officers from the Chetek Police Department, who were asked to check a location in that community for information regarding the suspect.
According to dispatch logs, state probation authorities informed officers that the suspect could be held for alleged probation violations if he was located.
According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Records, Badhorse was imprisoned at the Jackson County Correctional Institution, near Black River Falls, in December 2019, and he has a criminal record dating back to 2006 in Burnett, Polk and Barron counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.