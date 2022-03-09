A Mississippi-based company has offered to buy the Barron County Waste to Energy facility, according to information discussed in closed session by the County Board Solid Waste Management Board on Tuesday morning, March 8, 2022.
According to County Administrator Jeff French, the county was contacted by mail on Feb. 7, 2022, by Matco Industries, LLC, of Moss Point, Miss. A suburb of Pascagoula, Miss., near the Gulf of Mexico. The company offered to purchase the county incinerator “and all associated assets” at a price of $650,000, he added.
But, even though the sale was discussed in closed session at the end of Tuesday’s meeting, French said he did not anticipate that negotiations would continue with Matco Industries.
According to information shared at the committee meeting, the county is in the midst of a series of upgrades, repairs and equipment replacement at the waste to energy facility, including rebuilding the interior of the primary unit where trash is burned and reduced to ash, as well as rebuilding a steam turbine that generates electrical power.
Brent Bohn, director of the WTE plant, also updated the committee on yet another repair, replacing the plant’s “acid gas removal” apparatus. He told the committee that a recent $250,000 improvement to the plant’s water treatment system was already saving the county money. He predicted that the savings mean the new apparatus will pay for itself over a period of about five years.
Tipping fee going up
In other business, the board approved Bohn’s request to increase tipping fees at the WTE plant, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The increase will conform to a pattern of adjusting tipping fees once every three years, the committee learned.
The board approved an increase for out-of-county waste haulers from $75 per ton to $85 per ton. The in-county rate will remain at $75, but Bohn recommended the board consider increasing the in-county fee in future years, until it matches the out-of-county fee.
Roughly 70 percent of the solid waste burned at the WTE comes from in-county haulers, the board learned.
Board member Bob Rogers, Dist. 1, Chetek, suggested the board may want to continue to think about a discounted rate for in-county haulers, “even if it’s a couple of bucks,” which he said would be helpful “from a perception standpoint.”
Board member Jim Gores, Dist. 9, village of Almena and town of Clinton, suggested the board may want to consider the way it markets the WTE facility. He said he had recently attended a high school basketball game in Ashland and saw separate containers for recycled items and another for “landfill” items.
Gores said the county might want to consider containers marked “waste to energy” to encourage users to discard items that could be burned at the incinerator.
