A snowmobiler suffered serious injury after going through the ice on Prairie Lake just after midnight Saturday, March 19. Two deputies who assisted the man are fine after also falling through the ice during the rescue, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
On Wednesday, March 23, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department identified the snowmobiler as Barron County Sheriff’s Department as Matt Ludvik, 38, of Menomonie. The deputies were identified as Eric Sedani and Heather Hughes, both of whom have about five years experience with the department.
On Saturday, At 12:05 a.m. the sheriff's department received a 911 call of a snowmobiler that went through the ice on Prairie Lake, near the Wolf’s Den Resort.
According to Barron County dispatch reports, a group of snowmobilers rode across Prairie Lake and arrived at the Wolf’s Den to find one person from the group was no longer with them.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the deputies were the first on scene but were not equipped for a water rescue because it was unknown where the subject actually was.
“When they first arrived they assessed the scene and we started to look for the subject on the shore and in the water. They even sent someone to the cabin to see if he took a different way back. There was some assumption he was maybe in the water but not sure so they were looking for the subject on the ice with flashlights,” said Fitzgerald.
At 12:21 a.m. dispatch reported that a sheriff’s deputy (Sedani) had gone through the ice, but was quickly pulled out.
"He (was) pulled out and taken by the UTV back to shore to a bar to warm up and get his equipment off," said Fitzgerald.
At 12:26 a.m. it was reported that the snowmobiler was located in the water.
At 12:42 a.m. it was reported that another deputy (Hughes) had fallen through the ice. Hughes was able to grab onto the snowmobiler and keep them both afloat until firefighters could pull them out, said Fitzgerald.
"Deputy Hughes hears something after they leave and is investigating when she locates him in the water, radios the location in and then falls through," he said.
Personnel from the Chetek and Cameron fire departments and Mayo Clinic and Chetek ambulance services also responded to the scene. Several citizens also assisted.
Ludvik and Deputy Hughes were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Ludvik was initially reported to be in serious, but stable condition. He was released from the hospital Sunday.
Sedani had a minor injury and remained on scene to assist. Another deputy was called in at 1:30 a.m. to finish the other deputy’s shift.
In the press release Fitzgerald stated, “A heartfelt thank you to all of the citizens, fire departments, dispatchers and EMS personnel that responded and assisted at the scene, as they do every time they are called out. A special commendation will be given at a later time to the deputies, who without hesitation, risked their lives to save someone else.”
On Monday, March 21, at the Barron County Board of Supervisors meeting, Fitzgerald said that one deputy was still at home recovering while the other was back at work.
“I’ve stood in front of you and told you a lot of special stories about a lot of special people. But this is by the far the best our people did. It’s a miracle. It’s awesome,” he said.
