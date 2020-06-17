Barron County recorded its 26th case of COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, according to the county Department of Health and Human Services.
The newest case had no known previous contact with another case, and is isolating at home, DHHS added.
Three additional new cases were reported Thursday, June 11.
County Health Officer Laura Sauve said Monday, June 15, that her department cooperated with the Wisconsin National Guard as a team of Guard members visited Cumberland-based Seneca Foods to provide tests for 225 people on June 10-11.
She declined to say whether any of the three positive tests announced June 11 came from the Seneca plant.
“We are not able to answer this question, as it may make it easier to identify the people testing positive,” Sauve said. “We (say) that all three cases were close contacts to a known positive.”
This was the second time DHHS and the Guard cooperated at a test site. There was another two-day cycle of testing May 3 and 4 at Turtle Lake.
It’s important for county residents to recognize the benefits of limiting the spread of the disease at a growth rate that doesn’t overtax the medical community, Sauve added.
It’s important that people feel comfortable sharing personal information, she said.
“One of the keys to slowing or stopping the spread of this infection is to identify and quarantine those who have been exposed to the virus,” Sauve said.
“To do this, we need cooperation and honesty from those testing positive. We ask that they share who they have been with and activities they’ve participated in that expose other people. We are seeing that newer cases are tending to gather with more people. (So) we encourage everyone to continue to practice social distancing to slow the spread of this illness.”
Sauve said it is too soon to project what this process may mean for the reopening of school – just over two months from now
“We have been told the Department of Public Instruction, along with the Department of Health Services, is working on recommendations for schools to open this fall,” she said.
“We expect these recommendations to be out by the end of June and they should give us a better idea of how schools will reopen.”
