A 3-year-old girl who went missing Sunday in Sawyer County was found unharmed.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department reported on social media Monday night that Abigail Ladwig was found. She last had been seen at 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 9. She was 20 miles north of Ladysmith and southwest of Winter, wearing a black shirt with yellow flowers on it, and she was barefoot. She was described as 2’-10” weighing 41 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
The department issued an endangered missing person alert on social media.
The public was asked to participate in the search.
“The missing 3-year-old in Winter was located. Thank you to all volunteers and everyone involved in the search,” the sheriff’s department posted on social media.
Abigail and her dog, “Peanut” were located walking from the woods into a neighboring yard a short distance from her home. She sustained minor scratches, insect bites and dehydration during her nearly 24 hours of being lost in the woods
She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and released.
“A special thanks to the hundreds of volunteers and other agencies involved in the search for Abigail,” Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek said.
Many agencies stepped up to assist in the search including the Sawyer County Search & Rescue, Sawyer County Emergency Management, Rusk County Sheriff’s Department, Winter Fire Department and Exeland Fire Department. Also assisting were St. Louis County Search & Rescue, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Border Patrol, Price County Sheriff’s Department, Washburn County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin Emergency Management, Washburn County Emergency Management, Canine Emergency Response Team, Canine SOS, Round Lake Fire Department, Canine Search Midwest, Central Lakes Search, Newbold Fire Rescue and Chippewa Fire District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.