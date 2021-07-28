Two Barron residents were among four people who were pinned in the wreckage of their vehicles, along with a fourth person who was injured, following a crash last Saturday morning, July 24, 2021, at the intersection of 26th Avenue and U.S. Hwy. 53 in the town of Oak Grove, about four miles north of the Rice Lake city limits.
According to the Eau Claire office of the Wisconsin State Patrol, the injured included Barron residents Gail Espeseth, 70, and his wife, Roxanne, 65.
The State Patrol said that the Espeseths were going south on Hwy. 53, in a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup, approaching the 26th Street intersection, shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile, a westbound 2016 Chevrolet Traverse operated by Charlene Curton, 67, of Adrian, Mich., was attempting to cross the freeway on 26th Avenue.
The Curton vehicle crossed the northbound lanes without incident, but then entered the southbound lanes without yielding the right of way, and was struck by the pickup, the State Patrol added.
Both vehicles rolled over.
Preliminary information gathered by the State Patrol indicates that an as-yet unnamed passenger from the Curton vehicle was flown by Lifelink Helicopter Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire, with what were described as serious injuries. The Espeseths were treated at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, Barron.
The southbound lanes of Hwy. 53 were closed while the accident scene was cleared.
Also responding to the scene were the sheriff’s departments of Barron, Washburn and Burnett counties, the Shell Lake Police Department, the Rice Lake Fire Department, and Marshfield Medical Center ground ambulance, Rice Lake.
The accident remained under investigation as of press time Tuesday, July 27, according to the State Patrol.
