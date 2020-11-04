Election Day did not conclude with a clear winner at the top of the ticket, but down-ballot, voters elected Republicans Tom Tiffany and Dave Armstrong to seats in U.S. Congress and the Wisconsin Assembly, respectively.
As of midnight, Armstrong carried 61% of the vote to win handily over Democratic challenger John Ellenson. In Barron County, vote totals were 15,337 for Armstrong and 9,611 for Ellenson.
“I’m humbled and honored to be chosen by the voters of the 75th (Assembly) District,” Armstrong said in a text message sent just before midnight Tuesday.
As a first-time candidate, Armstrong said he was “grateful that voters saw past the negative campaigning and chose the person they felt is best able to represent them in Madison.”
Ellenson did not immediately respond to requests for comment as of deadline Tuesday night.
Armstrong prevailed in a race where the issue that took center stage was his own social media behavior. Armstrong expressed support for QAnon conspiracy theories, retweeted a video featuring KKK leader David Duke, and used some offensive language on Twitter a number of times over several years. But the majority of voters were not dissuaded from Armstrong, who has been Barron County’s Economic Development director for several years while serving on various other commissions and community boards.
Tiffany wins again
Tiffany was reaffirmed as northern Wisconsin’s choice for U.S. Congress, as he defeated Democrat Tricia Zunker for a second time in a 6-month span.
As of late Tuesday night, Tiffany carried more than 60% of the vote.
Tiffany will have 2 more years in Congress, having also beaten Zunker in a May 12 special election. The special election was held to decide who would serve out the term of Rep. Sean Duffy, who resigned in November of 2019.
In Barron County, vote totals were 15,930 for Tiffany and 9,114 for Zunker.
Close race for president
As of press time it was not clear if Donald Trump or Joe Biden had won the presidency. Wisconsin’s vote totals remained incomplete, but Barron County tallies were complete. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were favored in Barron County with 15,797 votes (63%) to 9,188 for Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.
By comparison, 2016 vote totals were 13,606 for Trump and 7,879 for Democrat Hillary Clinton, with 1,158 going to third-party and write-in candidates. In 2020, only 348 votes went to such candidates.
Statewide results were still being tallied well into the night, particularly in the state’s biggest cities, in part because all early ballots are counted separately.
Clerk out with COVID
Barron County Clerk DeeAnn Cook confirmed Tuesday, Nov. 3, that she is isolating at home with COVID-19, but assisting somewhat in tallying election results.
Cook has been at home since Oct. 29.
“I tested positive so I can’t go back to the office for two weeks,” Cook said in an email message.
“I’m very thankful for technology because I can do almost everything from home,” she added. “But I feel horrible deserting my deputy (Jessica Hodek) at the busiest time ever!”
Cook said her symptoms were fairly mild, including a slight fever and slight cough.
“Not feeling ill at all,” she added. “If I actually felt ill, it wouldn’t be so hard to stay home but I will do what I’m told to do.”
Cook was also elected on the ballot unopposed, as were Register of Deeds Margo Katterhagen, Treasurer Yvonne Richie and District Attorney Brian Wright.
Referendums
There were three referendums on the ballot in the News-Shield circulation area.
Voters in the city of Barron approved a non-binding referendum to have the Wisconsin Legislature design a nonpartisan process to draw new legislative district boundaries in the state. The vote was 966 yes to 393 no.
District boundaries will be re-drawn in 2021 for all state and federal elective offices in Wisconsin, a process mandated by the U.S Constitution after each federal Census is taken.
In the town of Vance Creek, voters supported two proposals to convert the elective offices of clerk and treasurer to appointive positions. The clerk proposal passed 249-yes to 117 no, while the treasurer proposal was supported by a 244-113 margin.
Bob Zientara, Ryan Urban and Carl Cooley contributed to this report.
