Electrical grid girds for summerLocal electric utilities are warning of potential power shortages this summer.
The Mid-Continent Independent System Operator, the power grid operator for Barron Light & Water, Barron Electric Cooperative, and many other utilities in 15 states is predicting power shortages this summer during times of peak demand.
Two predominant factors are driving power shortages. First, an increase in electricity use as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic ease, according to Zak Joundi, MISO’s Executive Director.
Secondly, Tradition Energy Analyst Gary Cunningham stated, “This time, we’ve had even more retirements of old (coal and nuclear) generators, and we’re not building enough new ones. The ones that we are building, to be candid, the intermittent wind and solar, are not always there when we need them.”
MISO said it may only have 119 gigawatts of power resources available this summer to meet a projected peak demand of 124 GW.
But local utilities managers are emphasizing that outages are a worst-case scenario.
Barron Electric stated, “With the perfect combination of heat, storms, reduction in wind production, and unexpected power plant outages across the entire Midwest, there’s a slight chance we could see a shortfall in power generation.”
Barron Light & Water general manager Jeremy Boe agreed.
“It would be a perfect storm kind of situation, but it is possible,” he said.
Boe said the utility does have a load shedding program and back up power generation options. Those are on-site diesel generators. However, environmental regulations prohibit running such generators over long periods—multiple days.
Boe said the last time a backup generator was used was a couple years ago when a transmission pole was damaged at Jennie-O Turkey Store.
Barron Electric Cooperative, which serves a broad rural area, has no means of generating its own backup power. All electricity comes from La Crosse-based Dairyland Power Cooperative, mainly through a coal-fired power plant near Alma.
In times of extreme weather, MISO may direct utilities to activate emergency plans, known as load shedding. If the power grid is nearing capacity, the utility’s first action will be requesting electric customers to begin conservation measures such as limiting the use of air conditioning.
Further steps include alternating outages, also known as rolling blackouts or brownouts. In municipalities, this is done to conserve power for essential services like sewer and water.
Jennifer Beaudette, Barron Electric Co-op director of member services, said these controlled outages don’t last long.
“It’s a small likelihood,” she said. “We plan for the worst-case scenario, so if it does come we can minimize the impact on each person.”
She emphasized that the co-op is just a small part of MISO’s grid, which stretches from Manitoba to Louisiana.
“We’re a very small part of it, but we try to do our part to prevent outages,” she said.
For example, some cooperative members, including large commercial or industrial businesses voluntarily reduce their power usage during peak demand.
The co-op is currently promoting ways for members to reduce their usage, which also lowers their electric bills.
Customers should consider delaying the use of dishwashers, washers and dryers and other nonessential electricity items until after 8 p.m.
Other energy saving tips include:
• Hang clothes out to dry instead of running the dryer (if electric).
• Grill out instead of cooking inside.
• Use the stovetop or toaster oven instead of the conventional oven, or better yet, a microwave
• Bump the AC unit up a couple of degrees so that it doesn’t run as much.
• Wait until after 8 p.m. to run dishwashers, pool pumps, washing machines, etc.
• Get a programmable thermostat that allows you to control temperature while you’re away.
• Draw your shades or blinds to keep rooms cooler during the day.
• Always wash full loads of laundry, and wash with cold water
Beaudette advises that people who have medical devices that rely on electricity should have a backup plan, such as a generator.
“Outages can happen at any time due to various circumstances,” said Beaudette.
While there is a risk of power being in short supply this summer, she said it is far more likely that a storm, accident or animal damage will cause an outage.
In fact, an outage Tuesday morning was related to thunderstorms that came overnight.
“We want to make sure we are transparent with our members,” said Beaudette. “The point of these precautions are not to scare, but to make people aware.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.