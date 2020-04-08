State mandates that require people to keep their distance from one another during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a pair of 911 calls on Thursday, April 2, 2020, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
Police in Rice Lake and Cameron went to a pair of residences on the evening of April 2, according to log reports.
A witness who was out for a walk with his wife in Cameron called police shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday to report “some sort of party happening” in a garage near the corner of Poplar Avenue and North Eighth Street.
The caller described a gathering where several people were playing pool in the garage “with a lit-up sign that says ‘open.’”
An officer arrived to find what he described as “ small group of people working on the garage and having a few drinks.”
About 15 minutes later, a caller in Rice Lake reported “a large campfire going on with firecrackers being thrown in” at a residence in the 200 block of East Slocumb Street in Rice Lake.
The caller said there were a lot of cars nearby and that someone was starting and revving up a stock car.
Police went to the home and explained the city’s ordinance to the people on the property.
On Sunday evening, April 5, an anonymous caller complained about seeing many people entering and leaving a home in the 100 block of West Eau Claire Street in Rice Lake. The caller thought the people were “at risk of getting sick and (were) spreading germs every day.”
An officer found four people in the home.
Issued March 24, the Safer at Home order closed Wisconsin schools and non-essential businesses, as well as places of public amusement and activity and “private gatherings of any number of people that are not part of a single household or living unit,” with certain limited purposes.
