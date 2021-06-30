The City of Barron is holding a public hearing regarding proposed changes to the intersection of La Salle Avenue and Division Avenue (Hwy. 8) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 as part of the City Council meeting.
The public hearing will follow a presentation of intersection options and those impacts.
The hearing is on the site of some major changes in coming years. The City intends to vacate its municipal center and sell the property to Kwik Trip for a new convenience store.
These changes will bring additional traffic to the intersection.
City administrator Liz Jacobson said Kwik Trip and the City would prefer to see traffic signals, or stoplights, used for additional traffic control.
However, a roundabout is also on the table, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will have the final say on the matter.
“We don’t yet have a clear determination from the DOT,” said Jacobson. “So we’re just continuing to check boxes with them by conducting this public hearing.”
