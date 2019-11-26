Well-wishers expressed their sympathy in online comments on the Rausch & Steel Funeral Home website in the aftermath of the death of Jodean “Jody” Lindemer, 64, who suffered fatal injuries late on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, after being struck by a vehicle in the 600 block of Wisconsin Hwy. 25, near Hillsdale.
Remembered by family members in her obituary as “a sweet and gentle soul,” Lindemer died after an incident that Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald referred to as “a tragic accident.”
A funeral mass for Lindemer is planned at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 827 East La Salle Ave., in Barron, with the Rev. Bala Policetty officiating.
Comments on the Rausch & Steel website came from as far away as Alaska, and paid warm tribute to Lindemer.
“She would help anyone at a moment’s notice,” said a Chippewa Falls resident.
“I’m so sorry for your loss. Jody was one of a kind,” a Cumberland resident said.
“Sweet person; God only takes the best!” a Ridgeland resident said.
Dispatch logs indicate the Prairie Farm driver Kami Wagner, 43, called 911 just before 5:15 p.m. Nov. 20 to report the accident.
According to a press release from Fitzgerald, Lindemer was crossing the road to retrieve mail from her mailbox at the time. He added that while weather (such as fog) did not appear to be a factor in the incident, it was dark at the time.
Dispatch reports indicate that at the time of the accident, the victim was reported to be “breathing, talking … and … complaining of leg pain.”
Dispatchers paged Dallas Ambulance, Barron-Maple Grove Fire Department and any area first responders who could reach the scene.
About 15 minutes later, a deputy on the scene radioed dispatchers that the victim was having difficulty breathing and was going into shock. The information was sent to first responders.
At 5:29 p.m., the deputy on the scene asked dispatchers to page Mayo Clinic Ambulance, but dispatchers were advised that an ambulance wasn’t available.
Barron Maple-Grove Fire Department notified dispatchers at 5:37 p.m. that a Life Link helicopter was on the ground (about 22 minutes after the initial call).
The sheriff’s press release indicated Lindemer died from her injuries after being flown to an Eau Claire hospital.
He added that no charges would be filed.
