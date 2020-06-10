Members of the Barron County Board of Supervisors met by committee Wednesday, June 3, 2020, to grapple with a request made more than three months ago – passing a resolution that would make Barron County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”
A petition sent to the committee in February, and signed by dozens of supporters – including county residents – asks the County Board to go on record as opposing any legislation (local or state) that would threaten the right to keep and bear arms, ban the possession and/or use of any firearm now in the possession of county residents, “require a firearms owner I.D. card, tax the possession of firearms or ammunition or require the registration and/or confiscation of weapons and ammunition.”
The petition was presented over the signature of Rice Lake resident Ronnie Van Erp. He was unable to attend the meeting, but a group represented by Clayton resident Charles Robert Berger attended the meeting to ask the committee to pass the resolution.
According to Berger, the resolution would support efforts to block the infringement of gun rights similar to measures passed in states like Illinois, Virginia and New York.
Committee members at the meeting included supervisors Karolyn Bartlett, Dist. 5, town and village of Dallas; Don Horstman, Dist. 26, town of Stanfold, Dale Heinecke, Dist. 29, town of Lakeland; Rice Lake supervisors Stan Buchanan, Dist. 25, Jerry McRoberts, Dist. 19, Marv Thompson, Dist. 20, and Burnell Hanson, Dist. 21; Russell Rindsig, Dist. 17, towns of Oak Grove & Bear Lake; and County Board Chair Louie Okey, Dist. 16, town of Cedar Lake.
Committee members were asked to weigh in on the idea, and Okey began the discussion.
“We have avoided national issues (in the past) except for (a resolution on illegal) immigration, more or less because it was forced on us,” he said.
Horstman asked Berger what is “the bottom line” for the resolution.
The resolution would help clarify the idea that “the sheriff and deputies won’t enforce any unconstitutional laws, nor will any money be appropriated” for those purposes, Berger replied.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald advised the committee members to be cautious in their approach to the resolution.
“I take my orders from the Constitution, not the County Board,” he said.
Fitzgerald said he liked a resolution recently adopted in Marquette County.
The resolution declares Marquette a “Constitutional Sanctuary County,” and puts the County Board on record in “opposition to the enactment of any legislation that would infringe upon any right or protection provided to the people of (the county) by the Constitution of the United States.”
The discussion continued with a comment by Horstman, who said he had “a hard time disagreeing” with the Second Amendment Sanctuary proposal.
“I agree with supporting the Constitution,” Hanson said. “But I don’t know if we need to handle federal (issues) People chip away at Constitutional issues all the time. Will this (resolution) help? I don’t know.”
“Right now, the Second Amendment is enforced,” noted Thompson. “If (the country) were going to get to the point of abolishing (the amendment), that would be the time we’d have to come to terms with (the resolution).”
Hanson later made a motion, seconded by Bartlett, to ask Corporation Counsel John Muench to write a proposed resolution similar to that of Marquette County and to bring it back to the committee’s next meeting Wednesday, July 8, 2020. If passed, the measure could then go to the full County Board July 18.
