A dwindling number of single-family homes, combined with rising buyer demand, has led to an eight percent increase in the median price of a home sold in Barron County during January 2022, according to home sales statistics from the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
The association reported that the median price of a Barron County home stood at $164,500 at the end of January. But there were only 47 home sales in the county during the same month, down from the 50 homes sold in the same month one year ago.
Rising demand was also reflected in how many months a Barron County home was on the market in January 2022 – 1.7 months, which tied Barron County with the quickest sale time among seven regional counties.
According to Barron County Realtor Romaine Quinn, the new numbers “are certainly not a surprise to anyone that has either been looking to buy a home or that has recently listed their home for sale.”
Low interest rates, high demand and a limited inventory “are causing prices to rise and houses to sell even faster,” he added. “It’s not uncommon for homes to receive multiple competing offers and for over asking price.”
In his experience, buyers have made written offers “without even setting foot in the home, and I’ve had sellers receive offers … before I’ve even been able to put my sign out in front of their driveway,” Quinn said.
Shrinking inventory and high demand combined to drop existing home sales by 4.2% statewide, the Realtors Association reported.
“The inventory problem pushed the statewide median price to $231,000 in January 2022, an increase of 10% over January 2021,” the agency said.
• Inflation is beginning to have an effect on home buying, the association noted. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate increased by just over a third of a percent since December, and it rose by nearly three quarters of a percent in the last 12 months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.