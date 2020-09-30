A story concerning a possible positive COVID-19 test within the Barron Area School District remains unconfirmed until school authorities have a chance to meet with their legal counsel tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, according to Diane Tremblay, district administrator.
In the meantime, the county recorded a fifth COVID-19 related death over the past week (a person in their 80s with pre-existing health issues), and its count of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses soared by an additional 60 cases as of Tuesday, Sept. 29, when compared to the same day the week before.
In addition, a person who went to a bar at Birchwood, last month, may have been responsible for spreading COVID-19 to some 50 other individuals, including visitors from Minnesota who may have taken the disease back home with them, according to information shared Monday, Sept. 28, with the Barron County Board of Supervisors’ Health and Human Services Committee.
County health workers are having a more difficult time getting people to quarantine after they’ve been diagnosed and/or exposed to COVID-19, the committee learned.
County Health Officer Laura Sauve also told the committee that she is working with a high school in the county to, possibly, close classes and shift to distance learning only.
Both Sauve and Tremblay said that the school involved is not Barron High School.
An “active investigation” of a positive COVID-19 test was reported in early September at Pioneer Health & Rehab, Prairie Farm. See related story for information.
As the Barron Area School District seeks legal guidance regarding the rumored positive test, Tremblay said the district’s school year is, otherwise, “going very smoothly, and I don’t see any future of ‘distance learning only’ situations coming our way. Our local DHS authorities, parents and Golden Bears have been wonderful to work with through this pandemic,” she added.
Tremblay told the News-Shield “All I can say is that I PROMISE you we are following every (COVID-19) protocol for TRACING and then some, and we have a confidentiality agreement with DHS so when they report to us, we can’t report publicly out. Also, kids out (of school) doesn’t mean kids/staff with COVID, it more than likely is due to moderate risk tracing.”
“We truly appreciate (health officers in) Barron and Dunn County,” Tremblay added. Part of the school district extends into Dunn County.
“Their weekly collaborations have given us all necessary guidelines and strategies in order for us to mitigate risk in our schools to the best of our abilities.”
On Monday, Sept. 28, Sauve told the Health & Human Services Committee that the decision not to ask for a “local health ordinance” came after her office heard that between 500 and 1,000 people were signed up to protest the move at a late August meeting of the County Board.
“That would not have been safe, either for them or (the County Board),” Sauve said.
“We didn’t have time to inform and educate the community,” she added.
The Public Health office fielded calls from people who thought the county would “take children from their homes or enter the homes without any warning,” she said.
Sauve said the Public Health office staffers were “having some difficulty getting people with positive tests to isolate at home.”
In one instance, a family that had been quarantined had all left their home, she added.
Karolyn Bartlett, Supervisor for Dist. 5, Dallas, and committee chair, said that Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, where she works, “is doing double or triple the number of tests” it normally does.
“In some cases, it’s because of what happens at schools, and sometimes, people who tested positive come back again,” she said.
Sauve said Public Health’s goal was to “keep new positive tests at about 5 percent, but we were at 7.8 percent last week (the third week of September), and we have been as high as the teens in terms of percentages.”
At Cheers Bar & Grill, Birchwood, “one highly contagious” bar patron may have been responsible for a spread of COVID-19 cases that affected 25 out of 34 visitors from Minnesota, and 50 cases all told, Sauve added.
