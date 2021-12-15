A Sawyer County man is facing a misdemeanor charge in connection with the alleged theft of an estimated $700 worth of goose and duck decoys from an unnamed Barron County resident, according to a criminal complaint filed Dec. 2, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
In addition, law enforcement officers have filed several citations in connection with outdoor-related violations during December 2021 and the resent gun-deer season, court records added.
The defendant in the decoy thefts is identified as Chad C. Headley, 33, of Hayward.
According to the complaint, a man identified as J.M., who lives on 23rd Street in Barron County, said he listed some goose decoys for sale on social media during August 2021. He told investigators the defendant agreed to buy the decoys for $550, and used an online app to pay for them.
After the buyer and seller couldn’t connect following an exchange of text messages and missed phone calls, the seller said he came home from a sports show on Oct. 5, and discovered the decoys missing from a shed outside the home. Nearby, the seller found a trailer had been opened as well.
He found a total of 97 duck decoys missing, along with shotgun shells worth $30. He also said a $50 fishing rod stored in the trailer had been damaged.
Court records said the defendant is scheduled for an initial appearance next Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
Court records also list the following forfeiture violations:
Allan John Schwab, 75, Bloomer, was cited Nov. 27, 2021 by a warden after having placed mineral powder near his tree stand on 24th Street near County Hwy. M, Rice Lake. The fine was $343.50.
Jeffrey D. Heintz, 51, Turtle Lake, was cited for discharging a Savage model 11 .243 bolt action rifle across County Hwy. K just north of Tenth Avenue on Nov. 28. The defendant allegedly admitted to standing in a field on the west side of Hwy. K and shooting at a deer on the east side. The fine was $217.90.
Christopher M. McCoy, 50, Andover, Minn., was cited for baiting an area near his crossbow stand on Nov. 20, using corn, pumpkins, a mineral block and a salt lick, along 25 ½ Avenue, near Cumberland. The fine was $343.50
Tyler S. Lindsley, 27, Rice Lake, was cited Nov. 27 for placing a ground blind on DNR-owned land in the town of Stanley, without a customer identification or name/address placed on it in a clearly visible location. The warden also said it was illegal to leave a ground blind unattended. The fine was $232.
Caleb W. Ruff, 23, Clayton, was cited Dec. 11 for operating a snowmobile with no visible registration. The defendant had not completed a snowmobile safety course. The fine was $232.
