Four years ago, Barron Area School District faculty and administrators set themselves a goal of having at least half the students in each district school achieve a reading level at or above state established benchmarks.
The goal has been achieved, members of the Barron Area School Board learned at their regular monthly meeting Monday, July 15, 2019.
Teri Massie, director of learning and assessment for the district, walked the board through the academic performance in each of the district’s five buildings.
The district chose its goal based on so-called STAR data, which stands for “standardized tests for the assessment of reading.” Set by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the data is used to determine individual student reading and math achievement and rank it against statewide “benchmarks.”
Massie showed the board a set of slides listing the school-by-school reading achievement levels, ranked during tests taken during the fall, winter and spring seasons of the 2018-19 academic year.
Another set of slides showed how many students in each school were introduced to so-called “interventions,” or special kinds of reading and math instruction (including one-on-one tutoring) to help them catch up with their peers.
“Reading is all-important,” Massie said. “Because, if the kids are unable to do the reading, then they can’t do the math.”
A project like this one “takes a good five years to show significant progress,” she added.
Now that the district has achieved reading benchmarks set in 2015, it can set its sights on math achievement, she added.
“For math, we still have work to do to meet district goals and benchmarks,” she said.
Board members had questions for Massie during her presentation. Dan McNeil wondered about the abbreviation “SGP.”
The letters stand for “student growth percentile,” Massie answered.
“It takes the kids who took the STAR test in the fall and compares them to where they ended up at the end of the year.”
Board president Jeff Nelson asked Massie who it was who set the district benchmarks. Massie and Jennifer Clemens, Woodland Elementary School principal, replied that the goals were set by school staff.
Mike Dietrich, board member and retired teacher, remarked that “winter seems to be the best testing window. In spring, there’s so much going on, and so much coming up in the summer.”
While that’s the case under normal circumstances, Massie said, the Barron Area district experienced some bumps during the winter testing period because of time lost to snowy weather.
She said board members should consider the test results as “snapshots,” or “taking (a student’s) temperature.” While the information may not be comprehensive, it can be useful in showing movement in achievement – up or down, Massie added.
In other action at its regular monthly meeting July 15, the Barron Area School Board:
• Paid monthly bills for June in the amount of $3,302,084.59.
• Made a counter offer to the village of Dallas, which is negotiating with the district to buy vacant school-owned property in the village. Board member Christopher Donica mentioned that the property sale could “be an opportunity to put this property back on the tax rolls.”
• Hired Brook Halverson, Grade 2 teacher, and filled two positions in the school district mentorship program: Diane Sloan and Michelle Thome, mentor coordinator and assistant, respectively.
• Accepted the following donations: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, a mobile tackling dummy priced at $3,000; and $573, raised from the DonorsChoose website by Donnette Mickelson and Anki Cozmo for robotics equipment.
• Approved the retirement of Carolyn Fauske, special education program aide.
• Adjourned to a closed session, permissible under the state Open Meeting Law, to discuss personnel matters involving teaching staff and the district administrator, as well as to consider advice from legal counsel on possible litigation.
Attending the meeting were board members Donica, Dietrich, McNeil and Nelson, as well as Danette Hellmann, Brittany Stephens, Roxie Micheels and Orin Thompson. Kelli Rasmussen was absent.
