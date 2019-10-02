A work in progress since the start of August 2019, the new Barron County budget has been tweaked and adjusted by department heads and county officials, who have worked to keep increases in check, Barron County Board members were told at their regular monthly meeting Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Supervisors were told that the budget work has resulted in a small drop in the proposed mill rate for 2020.
Presented by Barron County Administrator Jeff French and county finance director Jodi Busch, the proposed budget will total roughly $66.7 million, of which a third—around $22 million—is funded by county property taxes.
Around $5.2 million in collected sales tax offsets about a fifth of the tax levy.
French said about $1.5 million in reductions had been made to the budgeted tax levy by finding more revenue and expenditure reductions.
He recommended changes that include about $304,000 in added revenue, and reductions in expenses of about $1.2 million.
Six departments requested new positions or upgrades to current positions, adding around $845,000 to the budget and almost $230,000 to the county tax levy.
The upgrades in positions included a building maintenance position and positions in the child support, zoning and district attorney’s offices.
New jobs include one computer network technician and three new social worker positions. The social worker jobs, and one child support position, would be funded by $330,000 in grants, along with local taxes.
French said he was not in favor of upgrading the part-time administrative assistant position in the district attorney’s office to fulltime. He thought there should be state funding for it or reorganization in the office to make it work. He also didn’t want to hire a network technician, as those services could be contracted out.
“They are going to have to wait, we just can’t afford them. Bottom line, I’m just not for them at this time,” French said.
The county’s fund balance, which allows the county to pay the bills before other funding comes in, was at $8.4 million in 2018, or about 39 percent of the county’s expenditures. The recommended amount is 25 to 33 percent.
French recommended using $1.5 million of the fund balance.
He suggested $200,000 be set aside for state road project funding, $650,000 to offset the county tax levy and $650,000 for expected budget deficits in the Department of Health and Human Services.
“The staff is working hard to keep that deficit under control,” he noted.
Over a 15-year average, the county’s net new construction (by which the county can increase the levy base) and the county’s sales tax had each increased around 2.5 percent. But the county’s levy limit had only risen 0.4 percent in the same, 15-year timespan.
“In the nearly 19 years that I’ve been here, Barron County has always been on the lowest 50th-percentile of total taxation, including school districts and municipalities,” French said. “We’ve varied between 48 and 52 percent. I’d like to stay there.”
French recommended a county mill rate of 5.09 for 2020, less than 2019’s rate of 5.12. Busch noted that a rate of 5.09 would keep the levy about a half million dollars under the state levy limit. If the mill rate remained at 5.12, it would quickly surpass the levy limit, Busch and French explained.
