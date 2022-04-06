Concerns that Barron County may lose some or all of an estimated $8,750,000 allotment of federally-authorized COVID-19 relief funds is spurring efforts by county authorities to commit and/or spend the funds soon, according to information shared Monday, April 4, 2022, at the monthly meeting of the County Board Property Committee.
The committee agreed to send a $3 million proposal to the County Board which would use money from the American Rescue Plan Act to renovate the now-vacant Ann Street Elementary School, in Rice Lake, to serve as a kitchen for the county’s senior citizen meal programs and to be a central location for Daybreak, a program that serves residents with Alzheimer’s and dementia issues, along with their care givers. Daybreak now meets in locations around the county.
Property Committee members OK’d a proposal to have County Building and Maintenance Director Steve Olson check with engineers for further details and estimates for the school project. Olson distributed a tentative floor plan that shows how the school’s classrooms, offices and other spaces would be converted to be used for senior meals, Daybreak and other services offered by the county Department of Health and Human Services.
Committee members reviewed a list of other projects that have already been earmarked for ARPA money, or could use the COVID funds in the future, if approved by supervisors.
The members also discussed developments in the U.S. Senate last week that could threaten some or all of the county’s ARPA aid. County Administrator Jeff French noted that senators were debating whether to “claw back” unspent ARPA money to help finance new proposals to fight COVID-19 in the U.S.
On Monday, April 4, Associated Press reported that Senate conferees had apparently reached a deal on a slimmed-down, $10 billion program for COVID-19 needs.
Suitable for Daybreakers?
Ann Street School and its grounds sit on the south bank of the Red Cedar River, just west of the Main Street bridge in Rice Lake. The Rice Lake School District ended its lease with the county nearly a year ago. Since then, county authorities had discussed whether to renovate or demolish the school.
French told the committee that two departments (Aging and Disability Resources Center and DHHS) applied for a pair of federal grants to replace the school with a newer facility. Both applications failed to qualify, however, and that put the county back at Square One to decide how (or if) to use the school for other purposes.
That renewed interest in a central kitchen and Daybreak headquarters, he added.
Committee members had questions for Olson and French.
Supervisor Carol Moen, Dist. 13, Cameron, noted that staff had prior concerns about the cost of heating the school because of a poorly insulated north wall.
“So, you’re thinking of doing this work after improving the heating situation with the north wall?” she asked.
Olson said that insulating the building was part of the renovation process.
French said federal guidelines are designed to focus spending by local governments on existing buildings rather than constructing new ones.
Jerry McRoberts, Dist. 19, Rice Lake, was concerned about safety for Daybreak attendees.
“These folks have a tendency to explore,” he said.
French said there would be improvements to exterior doors, and a fence surrounding the building, to improve safety.
The approval process for the former school requires a vote by the full County Board later this month.
