What the Wisconsin Department of Health Services defines as an “active public health investigation” is taking place at Pioneer Health and Rehab, Prairie Farm, to determine a possible COVID-19 case, according to an announcement made Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
The state agency indicated in a web posting that it intends to issue an update on the investigation, and others like it across the state, today, Sept. 30.
An official with the nursing home said Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, that the positive test came from a member of the nursing home staff, not a resident.
“This staff member hasn’t had any resident contact since September 11,” Erica Salsbury, Pioneer Health & Rehab administrator, said. “We’re happy to report that two rounds of testing in all staff and residents are all clear and we’re on our third round of tests. All of our added safety precautions continue and have proven instrumental as we protect our residents and staff.”
Sarah Turner, public health specialist with the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services, said Monday, Sept. 28, that her office will assist in any and all such investigations in the county
“Public Health works with all nursing home outbreaks, whether it is COVID-19, influenza or a gastrointestinal illness,” she said in an email.
“Disease prevention recommendations are made, and testing is implemented, in accordance with (state Department of Health Services) guidelines to identify and isolate those with illness.”
Turner said state guidelines lay out steps to be followed, both by nursing home owners and county health officials.
“The duties/requirements for the facility and/or Public Health is to work closely together to reduce spread of acute respiratory infections,” she said.
“Any positive case identified would be isolated immediately,” Turner added.
“Extensive contact tracing is then conducted by both Public Health and the facility. Close contacts that are identified are to self-quarantine for 14 days from the exposure. This includes residents.”
Afterward, residents and staff are monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and reported to the health department, she added.
“Facility wide testing is implemented and continues every three to seven days, in accordance (with Department of Health Services) guidelines,” Turner said.
