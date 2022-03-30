A court-appointed receiver handling the bankruptcy case of New Auburn-based Northern Industrial Sands is requesting a trial to recover more than $165,000 in damages from a company in Fountain City, Wis., according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Northern Industrial Sands has been in receivership since a filing in April 2020 by Milwaukee attorney Michael Polsky, whose firm handles receivership cases.
The lawsuit involves Northern Industrial Sands and Fountain City-based Sand Technologies LLC, and its agent, Timothy Barth, court records said.
Three months after taking control of the New Auburn sand mine, the receiver filed suit (in August 2020) against Sand Technologies, seeking damages totaling $165,314.13.
The plaintiff alleged the defendant hadn’t paid for frac sand shipped from New Auburn to Fountain City. The defendants denied owing the money.
In a ruling issued March 25, 2022, Circuit Court Judge James C. Babler denied an attempt by Sand Technolgies to dismiss the lawsuit with a summary judgment against the receiver/plaintiff.
In the motion, Sand Technologies alleged that there was an oral agreement between them and Northern Industrial Sands that the Fountain City company would not have to pay for the sand until Sand Technologies “received payment from a third party.”
Babler ruled that “any such agreement, whether one existed or not, is (not enforceable) according to Wisconsin Statutes.”
A hearing is set for 8 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, March 31, 2022, to schedule a possible bench trial, court records said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.