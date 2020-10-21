Barron County Administror Jeff French said three things were driving the county’s budget—out of home placement costs were lower from the Department of Health and Human Services, the county’s sales tax revenue stayed healthy and did not decrease, and the county’s self-funded health insurance plan was working.
“We took a big gamble and it paid,” French said. “You’re talking being able to put $500,000 away instead of having to pay $500,000 [for health insurance].”
A draft budget was approved for publication by the board’s executive committee earlier this month. It appeared in last week’s newspaper. A public hearing on the budget will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, at the Barron County Government Center. After that, the board will make changes, if needed, and then vote on then approve the budget.
The proposed 2021 general fund budget is just under 2 percent larger than the 2020 budget, county finance director Jodi Busch noted.
Looking at the 2019 budget and 2020’s estimated budget for the end of the year, there was a difference from $19.3 million for 2019 to $17.8 million for 2020. Busch noted the change in the general fund was due to moving $920,000 to a new fund category to start the self-funded health insurance and $300,000 being earmarked for engineering studies for the new county highway shop.
The 2021 budget’s expenditures were $67.2 million, with revenues estimated at $65.1 million. This was mostly due to capital improvement projects, Busch said. $750 thousand would come from the property tax levy, but the would otherwise be made up with fund balance.
The proposed property tax levy is $22.2 million, up 1.11 percent from $22.0 million for 2020. However, with the county’s evaluation has increased 4.62 percent, from $4.4 billion for 2020 to 4.6 billion for 2021. This contributes to the mill rate dropping from 5.05 in 2020, to a proposed rate of 4.87 for 2021. French said Barron County remains in the top five counties in the state for lowest tax rate.
The county’s special recycling charge, which is currently $28 for all improved parcels, will increase to $30 to help fund six new part-time positions for manned recycling sites.
Included in the budget is one new patrol position in the sheriff’s department, at a total cost of about $152,000, which includes the squad car and equipment. Of that, about $66,000 will be added to the levy.
Supervisor Jim Gores, District 9, village of Almena and town of Clinton, asked if that patrol position included grant funding. Busch said there was a $30,000 grant for the position.
Looking at the tax levy, it is offset each year by millions of dollars in sales tax. The state sales tax is 5 percent, but in Barron County, an extra half-percent is collected. An estimated $5 million in county sales tax would offset the property tax levy.
The sales tax collected each year grows at an average of 8 percent each year, French said, which was more than the state’s average growth in equalized property value. Supervisor John Banks, District 3, city of Chetek, asked what was driving that 8 percent growth. “People are spending more,” French said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.