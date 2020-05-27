A Rusk County resident could face up to 14 and one-half years in prison after a high-speed motorcycle chase Tuesday, May 12, 2020, that went through a pair of Barron County communities and ended with an arrest in the Rusk County village of Bruce.
A May 15 criminal complaint identifies the defendant as 24-year-old Michael R. Schafer, Bruce.
A state trooper was on patrol just before 4 p.m. May 12 when he noticed he was being tailgated by someone on a motorcycle. The trooper was on County Hwy. SS near Cameron at the time. He pulled into the right lane to let the cycle go by, but instead, it stayed behind his squad.
The cycle finally did go by the squad near 15th Avenue, just north of the village. The trooper reported the license plate on the cycle and was told the registered owner was revoked.
The trooper turned and followed the cycle to the Kwik Trip parking lot in Cameron. Moments later, the cycle sped out of the lot at a speed that the trooper clocked at 62 mph in a 35-mph zone.
The trooper activated his lights and siren, and the cycle slowed for a moment, then sped up again. The chase continued south on Hwy. SS at speeds estimated in excess of 100 mph and continued through Chetek at about 80 mph. Two Chetek squads joined the pursuit.
Eventually, the fleeing motorcycle reached US. Hwy. 8 via County Hwy. M, then sped into Rusk County, where a county sheriff’s deputy joined the chase.
Still fleeing at a speed of about 100 mph, the cycle turned south on Cedar Swamp Road near Weyerhaeuser. Chetek police gave up the chase at this point, but Rusk County squads continued to follow the cycle.
Eventually, the defendant was taken into custody in Bruce. In all, the pursuit covered an estimated 23 and one-half miles.
The complaint charges the defendant with two felonies, second-degree reckless endangerment, attempted fleeing and eluding, and a misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked.
