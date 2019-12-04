Alcohol and icy road conditions were listed as “contributing factors” in a crash that resulted in fatal injuries to a 21-year-old man from southeastern Wisconsin in the predawn hours of Thanksgiving Day 2019, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
Obituary information said that funeral services are Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, for Eau Claire native Cole L. Schiebel, of Kewaskum, Wis., who suffered fatal injuries when his pickup truck overturned along Wisconsin Hwy. 48, east of Cumberland, in the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 28.
The crash was just one of dozens of accidents in the county that took place in the wake of two, separate storms that dropped an estimated foot of snow on most of the county between Tuesday night, Nov. 26, and Sunday afternoon, Dec. 1. According to dispatch logs, at least two of those accidents resulted in injuries requiring transport by ambulance, helicopter, or both.
A press release issued by the Sheriff’s Department said Schiebel was extricated from the pickup after authorities were notified of the crash at 12:14 a.m. Nov. 28.
Fitzgerald said Schiebel was taken to Cumberland Hospital, where lifesaving measures were unable to save him.
“As we start the month of December, I want to remind everyone that drinking and driving doesn’t mix with the safety of our roads,” Fitzgerald said in a note accompanying the press release. “Drinking and driving is 100 percent preventable. We don’t want to have to do another death notification ever, but, especially, over the holidays,” he said.
Obituary information from Washington County, Wis., said Schiebel was born Aug. 26, 1998, in Eau Claire.
A U.S. Army veteran, “Cole enjoyed hunting, trap shooting, fishing, camping, and being together with friends and family,” the obituary said. He was described as “a son, brother, grandson, uncle, friend, hunter, soldier, overcomer, hero, soul mate, and protector. He died with nothing as he gave us all he had.”
After the fatal accident east of Cumberland, emergency responders had their hands full with a spate of Thanksgiving Day crashes, according to Barron County Dispatch logs.
Most of the incidents involved spinouts and vehicles stuck in roadside ditches, but there were two serious crashes that took place late Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of Wisconsin Hwy. 48, about three miles west of Cumberland, and on Thursday morning in the 2500 block of County Hwy. V, five miles northwest of Rice Lake.
Shortly after 4 p.m. Nov. 28, a witness called 911 to report seeing “two vehicles (collide) and one flipped into the air and is in the ditch” along Hwy. 48, west of Cumberland.
Three ambulances and two helicopters were summoned to the accident scene, as a deputy asked for help “as quick as possible.” Dispatch records indicate at least two accident victims were taken from the scene for treatment, one by helicopter, and one by ground ambulance to Cumberland Hospital.
In the rural Rice Lake crash, a man called 911 to report he rolled his vehicle and that he and two passengers were hanging upside down and couldn’t get out. All three people needed to be extricated from the vehicle, but, as it turned out there were no serious injuries, dispatch records said.
The three occupants of the overturned vehicle were given a ride to their home, located about five miles from the crash scene.
Road conditions were described treacherous at both accident scenes, including glare ice on County Hwy. V north of Rice Lake, and Wisconsin Hwy. 48 (“extremely slushy, full of ice”) near Cumberland.
Reports of the two Thanksgiving Day crashes were unavailable by press time Tuesday, Dec. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.