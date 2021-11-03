Figures from the new 2021-22 budget for the School District of Prairie Farm show that the spending plan will be influenced by increased revenue due to COVID-19-related costs, as well as a new daycare program and increased income from families who live outside the district but have enrolled their children at Prairie Farm.
According to District Administrator Tom Rich, the new budget, which was adopted by the Prairie Farm School Board during mid-October, includes the following:
• Revenue -- State Aid from all sources, $3,073,065. Of that figure, general aid, alone, amounts to $2,555,521. Local taxes will account for $1,278,772 in additional revenue.
• Expenditures – The district expects to spend $6,670,571 during the 2021-22 academic year, compared to $6,033,813.44 in 2020-21, or an increase of $636,757.56.
• Open enrollment – In 2020-21, the district realized revenue totaling $848,853 and sent a total of $313, 484.96 to other districts which open-enrolled Prairie Farm district residents. After subtracting the “open-enroll-out” figure, the district realized a net gain of $535,368.04.
According to new budget figures, the open enrollment “net gain” is improving for the 2021-22 school year. The district expects to gather $962,556 from other districts and send $299,089 to “open-enroll-out” sources, for a net gain of $663,467.
Part of that gain will come from Barron Area School District residents enrolled at Prairie Farm, but, on Oct. 29, 2021, Rich said he did not have immediate access to how many BASD residents are enrolled at Prairie Farm.
• Daycare – “We added (the Cub Care) daycare program for the 2021-22 school year,” Rich said. “The costs have increased because of this, but we will also add additional revenue to cover the increase.”
Costs are reflected in the district’s “community service fund,” in which spending is projected to rise from $50,343.51 (in 2020-21) to $387,621 in the new budget. Revenue is projected to go up from $61,504.30 to $358,356.
In addition, figures from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction show that, like several other smaller districts in the region, Prairie Farm continues to face a challenge in terms of total enrollment.
Five-year enrollment trends tracked by DPI show that, starting in the 2017-2018 school year Prairie Farm’s five-year enrollment average is down. The state agency numbers attribute the downward trend mainly to preschool and kindergarten classes, although Prairie Farm’s Grade 1-12 enrollment of 355 students in 2021-22 is the highest it has been in the past five academic years.
Similar enrollment declines have been experienced by nearby districts that include Colfax, Boyceville, Clear Lake, Clayton and New Auburn, according to DPI figures.
