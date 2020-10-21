A couple was ejected from their car when it overturned in the median on southbound Hwy. 53 near New Auburn early Sunday morning, Oct. 18.
The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. A caller reported seeing a man standing in the median with his hands up near mile marker 122 and a responding Barron County Sheriff’s Department deputy came upon the crash. He said the man was from the crash. A woman in the crashed car was missing, apparently having been ejected.
By 12:35 a.m., the woman had been found, breathing but unresponsive. She had multiple fractures, dispatch logs said. New Auburn Fire and Bloomer Ambulance were paged, along with Life Link III helicopter.
The couple had a young child, and a family member confirmed the child was with them and not in the car, according to dispatch logs. The family member said the couple had left for a Halloween party around 7 p.m.
A crash report from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that the driver, Trenton K. Haile, 24, of New Auburn, and passenger, Anna M. Ruhl, 20, of New Auburn, were both ejected through the vehicle’s windshield when it rolled in the median.
Airbags deployed, but neither were wearing seat belts and both had suspected serious injuries, the report said. Haile was transported by Bloomer Ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Bloomer. Ruhl was airlifted to Mayo in Eau Claire.
Alcohol and drugs were a suspected factor for Haile in the crash. Citations for operating while suspended-causing great bodily harm and failure to keep vehicle under control were issued.
Hotshot Towing removed the vehicle, a Pontiac sedan.
