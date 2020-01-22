An unidentified 35-year-old man was flown by helicopter from the scene of a serious snowmobile accident on the night of Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
The crash was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Monday near the corner of 15th Avenue and 22nd Street, about one and one-half miles northeast of Cameron in the town of Stanley.
The dispatch log said the individual was complaining of right leg and back pain.
Dispatchers paged a Lifelink helicopter, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Cameron Fire Department.
The helicopter landed at a church parking lot at the corner of County Hwy. SS and 15th Avenue. Emergency responders loaded the patient into an ambulance and took him to the helicopter at about 10:30 p.m.
The log indicated that the patient had suffered a fractured right leg.
Further details weren’t available at press time Tuesday, Jan. 21. Follow the News-Shield website and Facebook page, and read the Jan. 29 issue of the newspaper for further details.
