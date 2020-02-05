A former Cameron resident who also has relatives living in the Barron area is facing felony penalties of up to more than 40 years behind bars and/or fines of up to $72,500 after allegedly fleeing law enforcement officers Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, and eluding capture until Sunday, Feb. 2, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Dylan J. Homme, 21, who was incarcerated at Oshkosh following his arrest, faces two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, as well as a felony charge of fleeing and eluding an officer, along with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer, according to a complaint filed Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Each of the charges carries a heavier penalty because the defendant is charged as a repeat offender, court documents said.
According to the complaint, Homme and a companion, 20-year-old Calob Fredrickson, fled on foot at the end of a high-speed chase that was stopped with spike strips on Hwy. 53, near Chetek, on Friday night, Jan. 31.
According to the Rice Lake Police Department, Fredrickson was apprehended in the woods where he fled, about a mile south of the Chetek exit off Hwy. 53. Homme evaded police but was arrested at the Rice Lake Walmart on Sunday, Feb. 2, the department added.
One other suspect, 21-year-old Cheyenne B. Taylor, of Rice Lake, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction, the complaint said.
She was allegedly on foot near the Rice Lake Walmart Sunday, Feb. 2, when she was approached by a Rice Lake officer and asked if she knew Homme’s whereabouts. She allegedly denied having seen him.
The officer approached a car, which the complaint said was registered to defendant Taylor, and found defendant Homme inside. He was arrested.
Rice Lake Police Capt. Matthew Bach said the Friday chase started after a call about a disturbance at a residence in Rice Lake. The call was reported at 9:19 p.m.
An officer spotted and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, but it sped south on Hwy. 53, reaching speeds of 105 mph. Officers from Rice Lake, Barron and Chetek, along with Barron County sheriff’s deputies, were involved in the chase.
A Barron police officer set up spikes at the Hwy. 8 exit on southbound U.S. Hwy. 53, in an attempt to head off the suspects.
When the car kept going south on Hwy.53, the Barron officer then provided mutual aid as the chase continued toward Chetek.
After the suspect vehicle’s tires were flattened, two men fled west into the woods near the 500 block of 25-1/2 Street. Area residents were told to lock their doors. The sheriff’s department drone and a K9 officer were deployed.
The Barron officer helped set up a perimeter near a rural property where the suspects were presumed to be hiding. Tracks were followed to another farm, where the suspects initially eluded capture. But suspect Fredrickson was caught by an armed citizen, whom the Rice Lake Police Department said was a coyote hunter.
