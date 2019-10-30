Members of the Cameron School Board agreed to some minor adjustments in the school district’s 2019-2020 budget at their regular monthly meeting Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the board meeting room at Cameron Middle School.
The adjustments were made necessary because of anticipated reductions in two kinds of state aid ($2,250 for computers and $78,000 in general aid), a reduced amount for a grant aimed at “reducing the achievement gap” between certain at-risk and the mainstream enrollment ($35,000), and a drop in an anticipated fund transfer ($20,000), according to information shared at the meeting.
As a result, local school property taxes are anticipated to increase by about $93,000 over figures previously approved at the district’s Sept. 23 annual meeting, in order to cover the loss in revenue from other categories.
But, in spite of that adjustment, the overall school property tax will still be about $800,000 lower than it was the previous year, according to information from the district’s annual meeting on Sept. 23, 2019.
According to Joe Leschisin, Cameron administrator, school districts must abide by state-imposed revenue limits when they compute local taxes for the coming year.
“Whatever we get in state aid is deducted from the maximum allowable revenue and the remainder comes from local taxes,” he said.
“People … think that a district is losing revenue if their state aid decreases,” Leschisin added. “If state aide decreases, it simply means that more of your revenue comes locally. The only factor that will reduce a district’s revenue on the Revenue Limit Formula is when their enrollment is declining.”
But overall enrollment at Cameron is increasing, according to information shared at the annual district meeting on Sept. 23, 2019.
Thanks in part to an influx of students open-enrolled at Cameron from other districts, Cameron expects to receive $2,375,000 from the home districts of these “open-enrolled–in” students.
That’s more than $185,000 above what Cameron earned from “other districts” in the just-concluded 2018-19 school year.
A healthy increase in enrollment is also boosting state aid to the district. Cameron expects to get $8,373,894 in state general aid during the coming year. That’s an estimated $286,000 more than the district got in state aid last year.
The positive impacts from both open enrollment and state aids are making themselves felt in the predicted local tax levy for next year. Even as it pays off a referendum that added a new sports complex and an elementary school six years ago, the district will still reduce property taxes significantly in 2020.
At the annual meeting, it was predicted that the total school property tax would be $3,236,312, nearly $800,000 less than the $4,014,915 levied in 2018-19.
In other action at its regular monthly meeting Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, the Cameron School Board:
• Accepted the resignations of Travis Ebner as middle school wrestling coach and Jami Brackeen, middle school kitchen assistant.
• Hired McKenna Sevals, girls high school junior varsity basketball coach, Charlie Roherty, middle school boys’ basketball coach, Amber Kargus, “All Aboard” aide, Lisa Bentley, middle school kitchen assistant, and Hollie Hall, elementary school kitchen assistant.
• Agreed to arrange for short-term borrowing, if necessary, for up to $1.5 million. The district will do business with Community Bank of Cameron.
• Paid bills totaling $1,236,528.69.
