Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd, a native of Prairie Farm, was elected in February 2021 to the office of president of the Wisconsin Sheriffs & Deputy Sheriffs Association.
Now a resident of Boyceville, Bygd was elected Sheriff of Dunn County in fall of 2018. He served as the state association vice-president last year.
“One of my goals is to increase our membership,” Bygd said in a Wednesday, March 3, email response to questions from the News-Shield.
“We currently have about 1,100 members from around the state, and I’d like to double that over the next couple of years by doing some outreach to other sheriffs and their staff,” he added.
As a lobbying group, the association represents thousands of public employees who work as corrections officers, patrol deputies and the command staff.
Bygd said the association wants to “defend and protect ‘Qualified Immunity’ for public service employees.”
The subject of political disagreement in recent years, qualified immunity protects public employees from being personally liable for financial damages related to some civil actions.
“If we were to lose qualified immunity, you would see a mass exit from law enforcement across the state,” Bygd said.
Bygd said journalists are protected from liability through an “absence of malice” concept, “and judges have ‘absolute immunity’ to protect them from civil liability.” But without a similar protection, law enforcement officers “would be afraid to do their jobs,” he added.
Even with the protections currently in place, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is having trouble finding people to fill current job openings, Bygd added.
“We used to get 60 to 80 applications for a deputy sheriff position,” he said. “Now, we are lucky to get 20. Fewer people find working in law enforcement appealing as a career choice right now with our profession being targeted.”
Bygd said the department will soon have a job opening in the jail, after a veteran corrections officer retires in April. A Dunn County patrol deputy is likely to take a job offer in another state, creating a second vacancy, he added.
The department Facebook page indicates the deadline for applications was extended once during late February.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office employs 56 staff members, including 27 sworn officers, Bygd said. Since he was elected, he has not been allowed to create any additional positions.
Bygd began working for the Dunn County department in 1989, and was elected after winning a primary in spring 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.