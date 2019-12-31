Two key figures from the Barron community will celebrate their retirements at parties scheduled for this coming Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
A public open house is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Rick Rassbach, branch manager at WESTconsin Credit Union, Barron.
A party for retiring Barron Chief of Police Byron Miller will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Barron City Hall. Attendees will include co-workers on the city staff, as well as family and friends invited by the guest of honor, according to sources at City Hall.
According to an advertisement run in the Dec. 25 News-Shield, Rassbach has worked for the credit union for the past 30 years.
During that time, he has been an active member of the Barron Chamber of Commerce. In recent years, Rassbach helped to coordinate the “Placemaking Project,” which helped identify points of interest in and around downtown Barron.
Developed in cooperation with the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, the Placemaking Project helped to lay the foundation for a proposed $6 million downtown Barron redevelopment plan, approved last year by the City Council.
According to city records, Miller was hired as chief of police in April 2004, after serving as interim chief for a period of time following the retirement of former Chief Scott Davis.
In earlier assignments, he was a patrol officer and, in 2000, worked under a federal grant as school liaison officer.
Miller joined the city Police Department in 1995. From December 1985 to September 1991, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.