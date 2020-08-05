Within 24 hours after Gov. Tony Evers declared a statewide emergency requiring people to wear face coverings while indoors and not in private residences to combat COVID-19, the Barron County District Attorney’s Office announced it would not enforce the order.
The two announcements underscored differences that remain among elected officials throughout the state, as Wisconsin authorities continue a so-far unfulfilled quest to find common ground on how to fight the virus.
The governor, in his July 30 order, said he was doing so to save lives.
“This virus doesn’t care about any town, city, or county boundary, and we need a statewide approach to get Wisconsin back on track,” Evers said.
“We’re going to let science and public health experts be our guide in responding to this pandemic, and we know that masks and face coverings will save lives. While I know emotions are high when it comes to wearing face coverings in public, my job as governor is to put people first and to do what’s best for the people of our state, so that’s what I am going to do.”
In his announcement the next day, District Attorney Brian Wright said his office would not “prosecute any referrals for violations of the mandate of requiring face coverings” issued by Evers..
In doing so, Wright said Evers’ authority to issue such an order remains “unresolved.
“At this time, I am not satisfied such a clear authority exists,” he added.
Wright added that his announcement “does not mean that masks should not be worn and, in many instances, must be worn.”
He said that governmental authorities and private businesses were within their rights to require face coverings to be worn by visitors to public buildings, and employees and customers in private businesses.
“If a person refuses to comply with the requirement to wear a mask or face covering, that person may be directed to leave the premises,” Wright said. “If the person refuses to leave, that person may be prosecuted for trespassing.”
