Responding to concerns raised after a decision to pull county funding from a domestic abuse agency because of a controversial statement by its board of directors, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald announced Monday he was creating a “Citizen Advisory and Action Team” to work with the Sheriff’s Department on issues of race and diversity.
The action comes after the Barron County Board of Supervisors Executive Committee agreed to pull $25,000 in funding for Embrace, a nonprofit agency serving survivors of domestic abuse in Barron, Rusk, Washburn and Price counties.
Fitzgerald resigned his seat on the Embrace board before it agreed during September to publish a statement decrying violence in all forms, including “police violence.”
The statement noted that “racism and white supremacy are prevalent in our communities,” citing the killings of “George Floyd, Breonna Taylor … Ahmaud Arbery … Jacob Blake, and the many other acts of racist violence perpetrated against Black people over the past 400 years in this country.”
“The reason for our non-public withdrawal of (financial) support was due to a request for Embrace to not publicly support any movement that supports defunding the police,” Fitzgerald said in his statement.
“Their extremely firm stance … feels like an … attempt to marginalize the law enforcement agencies who respond to domestic violence calls, which are the most dangerous for them to respond to.”
Along with creating the advisory committee, Fitzgerald said “the Sheriff’s Department stands with everyone on unjust social, racial, equality and justice issues and will take on those issues with anyone, within our scope, to make sure everyone is treated the same, including any law enforcement officer with proven claims of unnecessary force. It will not be tolerated.”
However, the sheriff noted he was “somewhat disappointed in some of the media for trying to push a race issue when this is not.”
He added that Barron County asked Embrace “to focus on local advocacy, not problems that exist in other areas. This is about de-fueling extreme polarization in order to cultivate and foster a very necessary partnership.”
Katie Bement, executive director for Embrace, said the county’s decision to pull its funding didn’t represent only $25,000 of the revenue her agency had counted on, but could threaten other funding as well.
She said Embrace got a grant from the federal Office on Violence Against Women to support a new a program coordinator job in Barron County, but that the “loss of funding from the county … jeopardizes the increased state and federal grants Embrace brings into the community.
“In order to keep these grants … Embrace is required to show there is local financial support matching the state and federal grant projects. The annual $25,000 from the county served as a crucial grant match,” Bement added.
Bement noted that three Barron County representatives on the Embrace board resigned their seats during September, including Fitzgerald, Karla Potts-Schufelt, and Stacey Frolik.
All three were on the board when it reviewed the “Supporting Communities of Color” statement, which was prepared by Embrace staff and submitted to the board for editing.
“Embrace’s Barron County Board Members provided suggestions for edits to the statement and where to publish it,” Bement said. “No Embrace board members said to not publish. A majority of the Embrace Board supported the statement.”
In the meantime, Fitzgerald is inviting people to consider serving on the advisory committee. There will be “set positions” on the panel representing the St. Croix Tribal, Somali, African American, Amish and Mennonite communities, as well as a student, someone from the faith-based community, a recovering substance abuse survivor “and other people that will challenge all of us to make a difference.”
Candidates “should submit a short letter to the Sheriff’s Department … or email chris.fitzgerald@co.barron.wi.us,” he said.
Candidates should “explain their role in the community and how they wish to help,” the sheriff said. “We hope to have about 12 people on this team.” The group is expected to start its meetings in November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.