Local municipalities will have to return hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenue collected from a frac sand company after that firm negotiated lower property values with state assessors.
Superior Silica Sands reached a settlement with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue that will see at least $579,000 in taxes returned, according to Barron County Treasurer Yvonne Ritchie.
“It wasn’t an error,” she said. “It came down to a settlement agreement.”
That figure includes:
• $175,407 from the Town of Clinton.
• $146,578 from the Town of Arland.
• $143,319 from the Village of New Auburn.
• $113,793 from the Town of Sioux Creek.
Superior Silica Sands objected to its 2019 and 2020 real estate and personal property assessments to the State Board of Assessors. The BOA sustained the assessments, but an appeal to the Wisconsin Tax Commission resulted in a settlement.
In the settlement, the company’s property assessments, which are done at a state level rather than a local one, were reduced by millions for dollars.
For example, the company’s processing plant along Hwy. 8 in the Town of Clinton was reassessed in real estate value from $18 million to $12 million for 2019 and from $13.6 million to $10.3 million in 2020.
The company’s 10 other properties in Barron and Chippewa counties were reduced by similar percentages.
Town of Clinton Chairperson Jim Gores said the town board was notified of the settlement about a month ago, but hasn’t been formally billed.
“We’re going to have to pay it somehow,” he said. “We haven’t decided how we’re going to go about it.”
He said the town’s finances are solid, but this new issue will cause uncertainty.
“This is going to be a big deal for a while,” he said.
In the Town of Arland, Clerk Pam Fall said the town was also waiting for more direction on the issue. She said it wasn’t a huge financial concern because the town had been frugal in using additional revenue brought on by the frac sand industry about a decade ago.
Superior Silica Sands taxes also went to Barron County, local school districts and Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College.
Andrew Sloan, director of business and finance at the Barron Area School District, said Monday that he had not been notified of the settlement or the potential that the school district would have to refund tax revenue.
Ritchie said it had not yet been determined if or how much those taxing entities would have to pay back. She said that determination is expected by Oct. 1. If the county has to pay back the tax revenue, it would have to be added as an expense in the 2022 budget she said.
County administrator Jeff French said, “This situation is extremely rare. In my 20 years of working for the County this is the first time I have seen something like this.”
According to the settlement agreement, “The parties acknowledge that this settlement agreement is a compromise for the purpose of settlement only. By entering into this settlement agreement, neither party shall be deemed to accept the merits of the other party’s legal arguments or positions.”
Officials in the Eau Claire district office of the Department of Revenue Bureau of Equalization declined to comment on the matter and a call to the DOR state headquarters was not returned as of press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.