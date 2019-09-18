Several years after it was proposed, a fourth prosecutor’s job has been added to the office of the District Attorney in Barron County, it was announced late Tuesday morning, Sept. 17, 2019, by Gov. Tony Evers.
In press conferences in Hudson and other locations around Wisconsin, the governor announced what his office called “the largest state investment in the district attorney program in the state’s history and the first new full-time (prosecutors’) positions in more than 10 years.”
District Attorney Brian Wright issued a statement Tuesday afternoon in which he thanked Evers, 25th Dist. State Sen. Janet Bewley, and 75th Dist. State Rep. Romaine R. Quinn for their assistance in creating the job. He also praised the efforts of the Barron County Board of Supervisors and County Administrator Jeff French for recognizing “the need for an additional prosecutor.”
Barron County is already handling enough cases to justify six prosecutors, Wright said in an interview with the News-Shield last July.
Both Wright and his predecessor, former District Attorney Angela Beranek (now working for Eau Claire County) campaigned for an additional prosecutor for years, using the basic analogy that Barron County has a rare “one-to-one” ratio between its three prosecutors and the number of its Circuit Court judges.
“A one-to-one, judge-to-prosecutor, ratio is very rare in Wisconsin,” Wright said in July.
In a Sept. 16 letter to the governor, Joel T. Brennan, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Administration, said he recommended a new full-time position for Barron County (and 55 other counties) based on “the needs of the individual offices requesting additional positions, including staffing needs based on creation or expansion of treatment alternatives and diversion programs, meeting with victims prior to charging, addressing backlogs and using available workload analyses.”
Although the new assistant District Attorney will be a state-funded position, the County Board already has a tentative budget plan that anticipates that position being created, along with one new administrative staff member, who will be on the county workforce. The budget also includes county-level expenditures to remodel and furnish an existing conference room at the County Justice Center, to provide an office for the new prosecutor.
