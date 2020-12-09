A former Almena resident charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 50-year-old man in August 2019 is scheduled to go on trial Feb. 15 through 19, 2021, following a lengthy motion hearing on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Court records said defendant Melanie R. Kuula, 45, now of Birchwood, has been free since a member of her family posted $25,000 cash bond on Aug. 31, after she spent more than a year in the county jail. She is charged with second-degree intentional homicide, which carries a maximum penalty of up to 60 years in prison.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys argued a total of 15 pretrial motions during the Dec. 3 hearing, according to court records. The motions included the admissibility of the defendant’s prior convictions, certain testimony by law enforcement officers, and the prior act of a witness involved in the case.
A final pretrial conference is scheduled Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
A complaint filed Aug. 14, 2019, charges Kuula in connection with the stabbing death of 50-year-old Brett M. Bents during a domestic quarrel on Saturday, Aug 10, at an Almena apartment.
A witness called 911 late on the afternoon of Aug. 10 to report “his neighbor showed up at his (home) stating she stabbed her boyfriend.”
The victim was reported lying on the ground in a yard behind Kuula’s Soo Avenue apartment.
Cumberland Ambulance and Life Link Helicopter were paged, but the calls were later cancelled when police confirmed the victim was deceased.
The defendant was later arrested at another Soo Avenue address.
