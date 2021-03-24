The Barron Planning Commission approved Tuesday, March 23, a new development in the Barron Industrial Park.
Proposed are several garage-style buildings around the northwest corner of Guy Avenue.
The proposal comes from Rod Nordby and Rick Miller, doing business as Guy Avenue Storage Association, LLC.
Nordby said at the meeting that the buildings would be intended for storage or materials, equipment, vehicles, etc. by small businesses, such as tradesmen.
He said most buildings would be built by request, but some may be built in advance. They would not be sold outright, but businesses would be buying a stake in a condominium-style association. Service for water, sewer and heat would be available.
The planning commission voted 3-0 to recommend final approval for the project by the City Council. Voting in favor were Ron Fladten, Pete Olson and Roberta Mosentine. Theresa Anderson, who works for the company (MSA) that prepared the site plan for the project, abstained. Paul Solie and Nancy Kasper were absent.
In other business, the commission approved a conditional use permit for the transitional housing unit—or tiny home—at the International Church of Foursquare Gospel on Hwy. 8.
This is the continuation of a process designed to address local homelessness. Last month the City Council passed an ordinance to allow transitional housing as a conditional use on a case-by-case basis, with approval from the planning commission.
The action was spurred by a proposal from Homes of Hope Barron County, a program made in partnership with Benjamin’s House Emergency Shelter and Community Connections to Prosperity.
Restrooms and showers for Foursquare tiny home residents would be available at either the church or Barron Area Community Center a few blocks away. The home itself is outfitted with a bunk bed, microwave, small fridge, table, chair, heater and chemical toilet.
Church pastor Chad Halvorson, who attended Tuesday’s meeting, said there are about a half-dozen members of the congregation ready to mentor the tiny home residents as they work toward more permanent housing.
He said churches get frequent requests to help with housing, and in some cases his church has resorted to putting up people at local campgrounds.
Mosentine commented that it would be hard for people to live in such a tiny space.
Halvorson responded, “I think they’d rather have that than sleep on the street or in their car.”
