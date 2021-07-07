For defendant Darren E. Hegna, 18, 1593 County Hwy. U, the tickets may turn out to be the least of his worries.
The incident began after a 911 call was transferred from Polk County to Barron County dispatches shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, July 2.
A Dallas man was arrested and issued three traffic citations on June 22, 2021, after allegedly outrunning a county sheriff’s deputy on a dirt bike during a chase that started in the Dallas area and ended in Barron.
According to criminal complaints filed Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court, Hegna is also facing two felony charges in the wake of the chase, including attempting to elude an officer and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
The new charges were added two weeks after the dirt bike chase through parts of the town of Maple Grove. At the time of the incident, the Sheriff’s Department had received two tips that the defendant was allegedly “selling large quantities of THC vape cartridges,” that he kept firearms at his home, and that he also stored the cartridges, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia at the home.
Following his arrest, Hegna allegedly gave a sheriff’s detective permission to search his cell phone. A computer application was used to survey the contents of the phone. It produced an image of what appeared to be a photo of marijuana in an amount that was “more than what would be typical for personal use.”
After finding the image, the detective closed the application. Sheriff’s investigators then obtained a search warrant and visited the defendant’s home on Thursday, July 1, where they allegedly found containers of marijuana, three handguns, a rifle, ammunition and $8,000 cash.
After the search, investigators interviewed the defendant’s mother, who allegedly said that the room in which the marijuana and cash were found is where she and her husband sleep, and that she believed her husband “obtains his marijuana from the defendant,” the complaint said.
Court records said the defendant made an initial appearance Tuesday, July 6, and was released on $5,000 signature bond pending an appearance Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. If convicted on all charges, he could face up to more than seven years behind bars and/or fines of up to $22,000.
