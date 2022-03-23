In an environment of shrinking funds, increasing regulation, and fewer willing volunteers, ambulance services are struggling to serve patients in rural areas in the Bell Press circulation area, according to sources in Barron, Dunn and Chippewa counties.
Locally owned and operated ambulance services often get assistance from ambulances affiliated with area hospitals like Mayo Clinic Health System and Marshfield Medical Center.
However, there are large swaths of territory – especially in southern Barron northern Dunn counties – where patients sometimes need to wait for ambulance service to arrive in time to help, sources added.
The sources – including county authorities and leaders of locally-operated ambulance services –say that it’s important for local services to continue operating, not just as a supplement to hospital-provided ambulances and crews, but to stand alongside them to guarantee patient safety and prompt response.
At the same time, those sources noted, residents who live in remote, rural areas have to expect that in a medical emergency, help may not arrive as quickly as they might like.
Which means that rural residents may need to handle the emergencies themselves before help arrives. That may mean rural residents may need proper first aid training, and to maintain a healthy lifestyle to prevent emergencies, sources added.
Problems for Chetek and Boyceville
At least two area ambulance services have had problems in the recent past, or are facing them now, according to published reports.
A story appearing in the Jan. 20, 2022, News-Shield and Chetek Alert examined the issues faced by the Chetek Ambulance, which serves the city of Chetek and five surrounding townships.
At a Jan. 18 meeting, officials complained about spiraling ambulance costs, and a veteran emergency medical technician talked about how hard it is to find volunteers to staff the service on a 24-hour, seven-day basis.
Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements are shrinking and that ambulance services are becoming desperate for revenue, sources said.
One possible – if temporary – solution was the use of COVID-19 relief funds, half of which were deposited in local government accounts last year. The second half arrives during 2022.
For example, in the area served by Chetek Ambulance, the city of Chetek will receive more than $207,000 in so-called ARPA funds. Township allotments include: Chetek, $160,000; Sioux Creek, $64,000; Prairie Lake, $152,000 and Dovre, $83,000.
Chippewa County allotments include: City of Bloomer, $346,000, and town of Bloomer, $108,736
Area health care providers – such as Marshfield Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Health System – face personnel challenges as well, those in attendance learned at the Jan. 18 meeting.
Meanwhile the Boyceville Ambulance Service, in Dunn County, has faced its own set of issues. Two years ago, a former director of the service was charged with misdemeanor theft. A criminal complaint cited transactions such as clothing, Amazon purchases and a local bar tab on a credit card issued to the ambulance service.
Since then, the ambulance service has struggled.
“There are many days and hours that there is only one EMT available for Boyceville Ambulance, leaving residents of the district to rely on a delayed response from other area ambulance services,” Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said in a March 16 email.
In January 2022, WEAU-TV 13 reported that several EMT volunteers had quit the Boyceville Ambulance after the ambulance service board hired a new director.
The new director said he was working to train qualified EMTs, and was also looking into a merger with the Colfax ambulance service.
A fully volunteer service
Ambulance services in Chetek and Boyceville are structured so that at least two paid, on-call EMTs are available per 24-hour period, according to information shared by members of the Dallas Area Ambulance board.
But Dallas is different in that it is a fully volunteer service, the board members said during an interview on March 9, 2022.
Richard Lentz, ambulance board chair, and director Al Schutz were joined by Linda Ambrose and Theresa Lindemer, director and assistant director of the service.
Dallas Area Ambulance serves a 250-square-mile area that includes parts of southern Barron and northern Dunn counties. The service is staffed by 11 certified EMTs and five first responders, and it operates out of a garage in the village of Prairie Farm.
The board members said that fully volunteer ambulance services are becoming increasingly rare.
“As an all-volunteer agency we get paid only when we go on a run,” Schutz said.
“We all have fulltime jobs,” Ambrose added. “We’re doing this for the community.”
Training is a big challenge for Dallas Area Ambulance members.
Lindemer said it costs about $1,000 to obtain proper training, which now totals 180 hours. New EMTs are reimbursed for the expense of the class, but only after they’ve gone on 12 runs in a year.
In addition, EMTs are required to take continuing education courses to maintain their qualifications.
“The state mandates so much training, it’s hard for people with jobs and young children to commit that time,” Lentz said.
Statistics show that during calendar year 2021, Dallas Area Ambulance was called out 240 runs, and responded to 198 calls. Other agencies took the others. The board members said the average response time was 10 to 15 minutes.
“Prairie Farm/Dallas has been relatively responsive lately from what I have seen,” Sheriff Bygd said. “I know that, in the past, we’ve had to call for Barron Ambulance to respond to the Ridgeland area on occasion.”
Taking matters into one’s own hands
As director of emergency services for the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Judy has spent several years working with area ambulance services.
He said southern Barron County “is an example of a difficult-to-cover (ambulance service) area.
“That area has a relatively low population … and the call volume is significantly less,” he added. “That’s why EMS agencies are not able to provide full time ambulance coverage by paid EMS crews. It’s not about profit margin. It’s about an EMS unit generating enough revenue to cover their basic operating expenses.”
Finding personnel is just as much of a challenge for rural ambulance services as staying afloat financially, Judy added.
“This isn’t only a local problem,” he said. “Agencies throughout the nation are experiencing the same struggles specific to recruitment and retention.”
To combat the issues, the county has organized a program to locate and train first responders to work in emergency situations that often require medical attention, according to Judy.
“From a countywide perspective, we’re in a unique position in that we can supplement EMS agencies with our volunteer first responders,” he said.
“We have been fortunate to have people willing to help. So instead of struggling to find volunteers, our struggle revolves around finding the funding to put those volunteers on our team. Once we can cover the cost of adding more responders to our team, then we can help close the coverage gap that EMS agencies are currently experiencing.”
When emergencies happen, self-reliance and proper training could be as important to rural residents as the availability of ambulance services and first responders, Judy added.
“The more remote you live, the more you need to be prepared to handle your own emergency until help can arrive,” he said.
Rural residents should consider getting training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first aid, Judy added.
“Having a first aid kit and fire extinguishers readily available, creating your Household Emergency Plan … are important steps you can take to significantly increase your level of preparedness and chance of survival,” he said.
