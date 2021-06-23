A motion hearing is set for Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in an ongoing civil action against the owners of the business formerly known as A1 Mobile Homes, Inc., according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
The mortgage foreclosure is separate from criminal complaints involving defendant Christopher D. Holman (see related story).
In the civil action, Dairy State Bank, the plaintiff, named A1 Mobile Homes, Inc. & Gloria Holman as defendants.
According to a complaint filed in September 2020, the bank issued three loans and at two lines of credit to A-1 Homes. The bank said it is owed $63,073.72 on the first loan, $267,573.93 on the second, and $77,007.58 on the third.
The latest action in the case took place last Friday, June 18, when the court issued a notice regarding the Aug. 9 hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.