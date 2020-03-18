The Barron Spotlighters production of “Little Women” has been put on indefinite hold. The production was scheduled to begin March 20 at the Barron Area Community Center. For up-to-date information contact the Spotlighters at 715-537-9212 or online at www.barronspotlighters.com.
Other events canceled or put off to a future date:
• Barron Electric Co-op’s annual meeting has been postponed to an unknown future date.
• The WIAA has canceled all spring sports and practices. See the details in the News-Shield Sports.
• The Barron Mutual Insurance annual policyholder’s meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, at the United Methodist Church has been canceled.
• The pancake, biscuits & gravy supper sponsored by the New Hope Pine Creek Church has been canceled. It was supposed to be held March 26 at the Ridgeland Community Center.
• The spring dinner hosted by the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Haugen has been canceled. It had been scheduled to be held Sunday, March 22.
• The Silver Creek Lutheran Church has postponed its bake sale and bazaar scheduled for Saturday, March 21. Watch this newspaper for future announcements about other re-scheduled or canceled events.
